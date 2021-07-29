The new Volkswagen Taigo has been presented in society. Volkswagen’s SUV range in Europe welcomes its first coupe-like member. This model, which will fight in segment B, will be manufactured in Spain and has a complete range. An offer structured in four trim levels and with numerous customization options.

The first SUV Coupe than Volkswagen will market in Europe has burst onto the scene. It is the new Volkswagen Taigo, a very interesting model that will fight in the B segment and that keeps a very close technical relationship with the T-Cross. We are facing an SUV that is called to play a leading role in a market where, a priori, it will have no direct rivals.

The serial production of the new taigo it will take place in Spain. More specifically in the facilities that the Volkswagen Group has in Navarra. There it will share space with the aforementioned Volkswagen T-Cross as well as with the Volkswagen Polo. And it is logical that this location has been chosen since these three models make use of the same architecture, the MQB A0 platform.

The range of the new Volkswagen Taigo will consist of four trim levels

The commercial launch of the new Taigo will take place in the very short term. The order book for the new Volkswagen Coupé SUV will be opened soon throughout the European territory. It will be marketed alongside a selection of three engines. All gasoline. In order to alleviate the reduced mechanical supply, the German firm has conformed a wide range.

The range and equipment of the new Volkswagen Taigo

Those interested in getting this new model will have at their disposal a total of four trim levels. It’s about the endings Taigo, Life, Style Y R-Line. The first of them is also known as Base and occupies the step of access to the offer. We list below the outstanding features of each of these equipment lines:

Taigo

LED headlights

LED rear lights

Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain) and central airbag

Abdominal belt pretensioner

Volkswagen Digital Cockpit instrument cluster with 8-inch color display

Composition audio system with 6.5-inch screen

Heated and electrically adjustable exterior mirrors

Power windows

Dark interior decoration Licorice Black

Seat upholstery Basket / Clip Uni

The new Volkswagen Taigo will be manufactured in Spain

Life (adds)

Front center armrest

USB Type-C connection

Leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel

Heated and electrically adjustable and folding exterior rear view mirrors

Longitudinal roof rails in black

16-inch light-alloy wheels

Slash / Austin fabric upholstery

Interior decoration Lava Stone Black

Style (adds about Life)

Matrix LED IQ.LIGHT headlights

LED fog lights

17-inch light-alloy wheels

Front and rear parking sensors

Longitudinal silver anodized roof bars

10.25-inch Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro instrument cluster

Ready2Discover infotainment system with 8-inch screen

App-Connect Wireless

Level / Uni Titanium Black upholstery for the seats

R-Line (add about Life)

R-Line exterior package

Matrix LED IQ.Light headlights

LED fog lights

Ready2Discover infotainment system with 8-inch screen

App-Connect Wireless

Heated front seats

Sports fabric upholstered seats at ArtVelours

Interior decoration Dark Gray Anodized Matt

The most equipped versions of the Volkswagen Taigo boast a technological interior

The optional packages of the new Volkswagen Taigo

In parallel to the trim levels described above, Volkswagen will also make various optional design packages available to its customers. We detail below the keys of each of these packages:

Black Style Package . This optional styling package will be available for the R-Line trim level. The exterior mirror housings, radiator grille and tailpipe trim are finished in black. The rear windows are darkened. And on top of all that, there are 18-inch Misano light-alloy wheels in black.

. This optional styling package will be available for the R-Line trim level. The exterior mirror housings, radiator grille and tailpipe trim are finished in black. The rear windows are darkened. And on top of all that, there are 18-inch Misano light-alloy wheels in black. Roof Pack. The new Taigo’s color palette is made up of eight hues. Each of them can be combined with the contrast black roof in Deep Black thanks to this package. Other notable features are the tinted rear glass and black exterior mirror caps.

The level of customization of the new Taigo is solvent. When configuring this small SUV, it will be possible to choose from a selection of wheels in sizes from 16 to 18 inches. The bodywork, as previously noted, is available in eight colors and you can opt for a contrasting black roof. And by the way, in the list of optional equipment there is a panoramic sliding roof and deflector.