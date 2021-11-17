The new Volkswagen T-Roc 2022 has been presented in society. Volkswagen has updated its successful SUV. A facelift that will allow this generation to face the rest of its commercial life that lies ahead. An update that also affects the T-Roc Cabrio and the T-Roc R. The new range is made up of various models, finishes and engines.

Volkswagen has presented in society the renewal of one of its most relevant models. The new Volkswagen T-Roc 2022 has burst onto the scene loaded with very important news. The update of this best seller that has accumulated more than a million units sold since its launch in 2017 has generated a lot of interest. A «facelift» that will allow this generation to face the rest of its commercial life that lies ahead.

This facelift also affects the rest of the models that make up the offer. That is, the new Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio 2022 and Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 have also debuted. There are changes at the level of design and technological equipment.

The new 2022 Volkswagen T-Roc configured with the R-Line trim

The finishes and equipment of the new Volkswagen T-Roc 2022



The new T-Roc range consists of a total of four trim levels. It’s about the endings T-Roc (Base), Life, Style and R-Line. The new T-Roc Cabrio will only be marketed in Style and R-Line finishes. For its part, the T-Roc R struggles in another league as it is the top-of-the-range option.

We review below the most outstanding features and equipment of each of the finishes that we can find in the Volkswagen configurator:

T-Roc (Base)

LED headlights

Volkswagen Digital Cockpit digital instrument cluster with 8-inch TFT screen

Front Assist security assistance system

Lane Assist Lane Keeping Assist System

Redesigned multifunction steering wheel

Composition infotainment system with 6.5-inch screen

USB type C connection for recharging mobile devices

Decorative moldings Licorice Black matt

Fabric upholstery

16-inch steel wheels

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022, the most radical, sporty and powerful variant

Life (adds)



App-Connect system for integration of mobile applications

Leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel

Front and rear center armrest

Park Assist parking assistant

Exterior rear view mirrors with Volkswagen logo projects for the welcome function

Life upholstery

Matte Pewter accent inserts

Style (adds)

Two-tone finish body

Exterior Chrome Package

17-inch Johannesburg alloy wheels

Ambient lighting system combined with chrome trim

ArtVelours upholstery in Titanium Black

Door panels and armrests upholstered in leatherette

Glossy accent trim in Deep Iron Gray

Fabric upholstery (T-Roc Cabrio)

Mat Pewter accent trim (T-Roc Convertible)

R-Line (adds)

R-Line exterior package

17-inch R Valencia alloy wheels

Leather-wrapped multifunction sports steering wheel with touch controls

Aluminum sports pedals

Black headliner

Decorative trim in the new glossy Lava Stone Black finish

Sports front seats

R-Line fabric upholstery

Adaptive cruise control and speed limiter

Door panels and armrests lined in synthetic leather

Ready 2 Discover infotainment system with 8-inch touchscreen

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio 2022, a peculiar convertible SUV

The packages and optional equipment of the new Volkswagen T-Roc 2022



To these finishes we must add the optional packages and equipment that will allow us to create a really wide offer. One of the more interesting packages brings a more distinctive exterior design. Is he Black Style package. It is accessible for the Style and R-Line finishes. Add black design elements to the outside. Roof rails, exterior mirror housings, side sills and radiator trim are some of these components. Also add the darkened rear glass and the 18-inch black alloy wheels.

Also available is Vienna leather packageas well as the ergoActive seats with electric lumbar adjustment and massage function for the driver. In the specific case of technological equipment, there are numerous options. From different multimedia systems that allow you to enjoy a screen of up to 9.2 inches for the Discover Pro system to the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro digital instrument panel with a 10.25-inch screen respectively.

The engines of the new Volkswagen T-Roc 2022

Regarding the mechanical section, we find an interesting selection of gasoline and diesel engines characterized by offering a good balance between efficiency and performance. The power range ranges from 110 hp for the most decaffeinated option to 300 hp for the most performance alternative.

The interior of the new Volkswagen T-Roc 2022

Guy Motor Cylinders Power Traction Gasoline 1.0 TSI 3 110 hp Lead Gasoline 1.5 TSI 4 150 hp Lead Gasoline 2.0 TSI 4 190 hp Forward / Total Gasoline 2.0 TSI 4 300 hp Total Diesel 2.0 TDI 4 115 hp Lead Diesel 2.0 TDI 4 150 hp Forward / Total

The front-wheel drive

is the protagonist but versions with 4Motion all-wheel drive. In addition, depending on the engine chosen, we will find a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic transmission.

The new T-Roc Convertible will be marketed exclusively with gasoline engines. Specifically, its mechanical range will be made up of 1.0 TSI 110 hp and 1.5 TSI 150 hp engines. The more powerful 300 hp engine is only accessible for the new T-Roc R. A block that is uniquely associated with the automatic transmission and 4Motion traction.