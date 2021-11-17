The new Volkswagen T-Roc 2022 has been presented in society. Volkswagen has updated its successful SUV. A facelift that will allow this generation to face the rest of its commercial life that lies ahead. An update that also affects the T-Roc Cabrio and the T-Roc R. The new range is made up of various models, finishes and engines.
Volkswagen has presented in society the renewal of one of its most relevant models. The new Volkswagen T-Roc 2022 has burst onto the scene loaded with very important news. The update of this best seller that has accumulated more than a million units sold since its launch in 2017 has generated a lot of interest. A «facelift» that will allow this generation to face the rest of its commercial life that lies ahead.
This facelift also affects the rest of the models that make up the offer. That is, the new Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio 2022 and Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 have also debuted. There are changes at the level of design and technological equipment.
The finishes and equipment of the new Volkswagen T-Roc 2022
The new T-Roc range consists of a total of four trim levels. It’s about the endings T-Roc (Base), Life, Style and R-Line. The new T-Roc Cabrio will only be marketed in Style and R-Line finishes. For its part, the T-Roc R struggles in another league as it is the top-of-the-range option.
We review below the most outstanding features and equipment of each of the finishes that we can find in the Volkswagen configurator:
T-Roc (Base)
- LED headlights
- Volkswagen Digital Cockpit digital instrument cluster with 8-inch TFT screen
- Front Assist security assistance system
- Lane Assist Lane Keeping Assist System
- Redesigned multifunction steering wheel
- Composition infotainment system with 6.5-inch screen
- USB type C connection for recharging mobile devices
- Decorative moldings Licorice Black matt
- Fabric upholstery
- 16-inch steel wheels
Life (adds)
- App-Connect system for integration of mobile applications
- Leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel
- Front and rear center armrest
- Park Assist parking assistant
- Exterior rear view mirrors with Volkswagen logo projects for the welcome function
- Life upholstery
- Matte Pewter accent inserts
Style (adds)
- Two-tone finish body
- Exterior Chrome Package
- 17-inch Johannesburg alloy wheels
- Ambient lighting system combined with chrome trim
- ArtVelours upholstery in Titanium Black
- Door panels and armrests upholstered in leatherette
- Glossy accent trim in Deep Iron Gray
- Fabric upholstery (T-Roc Cabrio)
- Mat Pewter accent trim (T-Roc Convertible)
R-Line (adds)
- R-Line exterior package
- 17-inch R Valencia alloy wheels
- Leather-wrapped multifunction sports steering wheel with touch controls
- Aluminum sports pedals
- Black headliner
- Decorative trim in the new glossy Lava Stone Black finish
- Sports front seats
- R-Line fabric upholstery
- Adaptive cruise control and speed limiter
- Door panels and armrests lined in synthetic leather
- Ready 2 Discover infotainment system with 8-inch touchscreen
The packages and optional equipment of the new Volkswagen T-Roc 2022
To these finishes we must add the optional packages and equipment that will allow us to create a really wide offer. One of the more interesting packages brings a more distinctive exterior design. Is he Black Style package. It is accessible for the Style and R-Line finishes. Add black design elements to the outside. Roof rails, exterior mirror housings, side sills and radiator trim are some of these components. Also add the darkened rear glass and the 18-inch black alloy wheels.
Also available is Vienna leather packageas well as the ergoActive seats with electric lumbar adjustment and massage function for the driver. In the specific case of technological equipment, there are numerous options. From different multimedia systems that allow you to enjoy a screen of up to 9.2 inches for the Discover Pro system to the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro digital instrument panel with a 10.25-inch screen respectively.
The engines of the new Volkswagen T-Roc 2022
Regarding the mechanical section, we find an interesting selection of gasoline and diesel engines characterized by offering a good balance between efficiency and performance. The power range ranges from 110 hp for the most decaffeinated option to 300 hp for the most performance alternative.
The front-wheel drive
is the protagonist but versions with 4Motion all-wheel drive. In addition, depending on the engine chosen, we will find a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic transmission.
The new T-Roc Convertible will be marketed exclusively with gasoline engines. Specifically, its mechanical range will be made up of 1.0 TSI 110 hp and 1.5 TSI 150 hp engines. The more powerful 300 hp engine is only accessible for the new T-Roc R. A block that is uniquely associated with the automatic transmission and 4Motion traction.