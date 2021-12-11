Dec 10, 2021 at 10:14 PM CET

Pedro Lozano Jimenez He received the nickname Rambo de Requena with only 28 years after putting in check the neighbors of a score of towns in the Valencian Community in which he committed robbery with violence and intimidation inside homes.

The Civil Guard was looking for him and decided to hide in Lower Aragon, remembering Igor the Russian, even going so far as to shoot a civil guard that, luckily, he was able to save his life. They have just told him in the jail where he remains admitted that he faces a conviction of Age 61, requested by the agents he faced, and 29 years old requested by the Teruel Provincial Prosecutor’s Office and the AUGC.

The compensation could amount to more than 150,000 euros. A high request for conviction that responds to a long list of crimes For which he will sit on the bench, such as two attempted murders, serious injuries, attack, illegal possession of weapons, robbery in an inhabited house, theft of vehicle use, reckless driving and coercion. He is the author of all of them, in the opinion of the lawyer for the civil guards, Jorge Piedrafita, who emphasizes that there is no doubt that he tried to end the lives of two agents when they protected the collective security to avoid the commission of more crimes against the citizenship.

The investigation could not determine when it arrived in Bajo Aragón, but it did determine that okupó a second residence from the Teruel town of El Castellar to hide from the Valencia Civil Guard that was looking for him. He was there until June 8, 2020. During his stay, he caused damage to elements of the property, and seized household items from the house, taking, among other things, a blanket, two towels, a bedspread, a bowl, a container and a corkscrew. A modus operandi that he used in Valencia. He also entered another house in the municipality where he seized a compressed air rifle and a Suzuki SUV. They followed him, since they had previously received the theft notice of said tourism.

He did not know the area and drove into a dead end. When being cornered, get out of the vehicle with his back to the officers, hiding the shotgun he was carrying, and, without prior notice or justification, with the clear intention of threatening the life and integrity of the officers, as well as undermining the authority they represented. , started to shoot Against them. He pointed both of them against the head, hitting one of them and hit him in the arm and abdomen.

After that, he continued to flee on foot, accessing a garage where he stole another car, driving recklessly to Andorra where he had an accident. He came out unharmed and after intimidating with the weapon he took his car from a neighbor with which he went to a wild area on the outskirts, where he was shot in the leg.