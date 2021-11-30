The RAE has been working for some years on the LEIA Project, which will be in charge of teaching machines and software to “speak correct Spanish” by means of artificial intelligence. This is how they define it from the institution’s own website. This initiative has the support of big names such as Telefónica, Amazon, Google, Twitter, Facebook, and even Microsoft, the latter being the protagonist of today’s topic.

An agreement has taken place today, represented by Santiago Muñoz, president of the RAE, and Alberto Granados, president of Microsoft Spain. At LEIA has been used for Microsoft services through a series of tools that will be integrated into applications such as OutLook, Teams, or Microsoft Office.



On the left, Santiago Muñoz Machado, director of the Royal Spanish Academy and president of the Association of Academies of the Spanish Language. On the right, Alberto Granados, president of Microsoft in Spain. Image: Microsoft

The idea is to use the thousands of terms and context of the RAE to train Microsoft algorithms and that the functions of writing, self-correction or transcription, among others, can use this information to give depth to the Spanish language. In this way, the Office autocorrect services, or the suggestions when composing an email in OutLook would improve considerably.

The almost 375,000 data sets that exist in the RAE dictionary may be used for use in the aforementioned services. These will be incorporated for the training of artificial intelligence models and machine learning. According to Microsoft, the goal is to avoid language biases and improve natural language processing skills for all of the company’s services.

This project would also help make, for example, real-time transcription in Microsoft Teams much more accurate. That LEIA can also count on the support of Azure technologies, will allow Microsoft software to have more context and depth of Spanish as a language.

The LEIA Project is supported by large companies and institutions

The initiative has the support of the ASALE (Association of Academies of the Spanish Language), with the objective of ‘standardize the proper use of our language on machines’. This advance will also make it possible to shorten the margin between our language and the use of English in technological products that benefit from artificial intelligence.

A few months ago the RAE met with several representatives of firms such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Telefónica and others, to discuss the importance of the LEIA Project as a key element for promoting Spanish through artificial intelligence.

Muñoz before this project: “We want artificial intelligence to use the best possible elements to train in the use of the Spanish languageWith the help of LEIA, it is expected that the main tools of the companies mentioned, and even those that do not, can use the Spanish language more precisely and automatically.

More information | Microsoft