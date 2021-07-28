The radical change of the Xiaomi Mi Band that you will not believe

The Xiaomi Mi Band X will arrive with a flexible and curved screen

One of the most widespread complaints of the Xiaomi Mi Band is the little change that the company implements generation after generation. Today we know that things will change radically in 2021, as Xiaomi prepares thewith a spectacular change that nobody expected and that can be very interesting. This is the first information, so it cannot be 100% confirmed that this product will see the light of day. Still, what we already know leaves us speechless. And yes, there will also be

Xiaomi wants to revolutionize its doll catalog with the Mi Band X by the end of the year. According to the filtration coming from China, this smart bracelet will have a 360 ° curved and flexible screen. Yes, yes, as you read it, everything indicates that the screen will cover a large part of the wrist. According to the filtration, the size of your screen will be about 4 inches, a considerable figure if we compare it with the current 1.56 inches.

The information comes from an internal presentation in which the company itself announces the keys to certain products that will be released later. This allows us to confirm that it is not a patent, but of a product that could see the light this year.

The goal of a Xiaomi Mi Band of this type is to be able to have more screen without giving up the comfort of a smart bracelet. The leak speaks of a very thin, light bracelet with magnetic strap. Yes, we are also looking forward to seeing how Xiaomi manages to launch something like this.

The good news is that this Xiaomi Mi Band X I would not leave out the queen of the house, the Mi band 7. This bracelet could arrive between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 with its well-known design, slight improvements and a contained price.

