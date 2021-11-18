In the race for fast charging, several mobile phone manufacturers are fighting to be the one that offers the highest speed when it comes to taking mobile devices from 0% to 100%.

Fast charging is one of the biggest advances in mobile telephony. Gone are the days when devices took hours and hours to get from 0% to 100%. The progress has been such that, now, the race has speed as its protagonist.

Yes, mobile manufacturers are not satisfied with terminals charging quickly. And, is that, they want to be the fastest and, thus, get ahead of the competition in terms of power and loading speed.

To date, the companies that have opted the most for exuberant charging speeds have been OnePlus, realme and OPPO. These three companies have always stood out for integrating dizzying powers into their terminals.

What has happened is that, for some time now, Xiaomi has entered the arena and has done so riding a beast called a 120W load. This charging power came from the hand of the Xiaomi 11T, a high-end device.

And, although it seems that right now it is at the peak of fast charging, the truth is that other manufacturers have also signed up for these speeds. This is just what has happened with the three companies mentioned above.

What has been commented is that they would be preparing a charging technology capable of matching that of Xiaomi and, even, surpassing it if necessary. This particular technology would be the SuperVOOC fast charge.

There is not much data on this, but what is expected is that it will arrive in 2022. At the moment it is rumored that it will do it first in India and then it would be presented to the rest of the world, although this may change since there is nothing confirmed.

The only thing that can be done is to wait for OnePlus, realme and OPPO to confirm that they are preparing a charging technology capable of reaching and exceeding 100W. So you have to be very attentive to know the plans of the three companies.