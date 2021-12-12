The covers are one of the most successful accessories in the mobile phone market. There are for all likes. With integrated battery, made of different materials and with curious proposals such as sock covers, a knitted piece reminiscent of socks and whose function is protect your phone of falls. But the sock covers are suitable for any electronic device that you want to avoid breaking if it falls from your hands or your pockets. And if they do not tell Apple, that in full success of its iPod device, it launched his own line of iPod cases. They were called iPod Socks and they came in various colors.

Apple started out as a computer company. A closed team that offered you everything you needed. Turn on and go. That was one of his mottos for years. But times change, and the computer gave way to other devices with which we spend more time. Today, if you enter the official Apple page, you find a section dedicated to Mac, but there are also the iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPod, Apple TV, HomePod, and their associated services, such as Apple Music, Apple TV + or Apple Fitness, among others.

For more than a decade, the iPhone has been the product that most benefits reports to Apple. Services are gaining weight as a second source of income, but at a long distance. They are followed by the rest of devices, the Mac and, finally, the iPad. But before the iPhone, it was the iPod. Released in late 2001, the digital audio player Apple would change the image of the company from being a computer manufacturer to being something more. In 2008 it sold almost 55 million units worldwide. And since 2004, it dominated the US market for MP3 players by up to 90%. Today it is still being sold with great difficulty, but it will always be part of our memory.

Introducing the first iPod

The birth of the iPod: Apple launches its MP3

Since the mid-90s of the last century, mp3 players they make a place in the music market, competing with the already veteran Sony Discmans and equivalents. The CD players they were the first incorporation of digital music into our lives. First in original format, then in the form of remixes and homemade copies that circulated around, from hand to hand or with the help of a rudimentary and slow internet. The music was starting to circular in digital format, easier to share, copy and transport, physically and virtually.

According to official historiography, Steve Jobs, Apple’s CEO at the time, proposed to Jon Rubinstein, Apple’s chief hardware engineer, to create an improved MP3 player. And this, in turn, contacted Tony Fadell, former General Magic and Philips, who already I was working on such a device but that had been rejected by great of the industry like RealNetworks, Sony or Philips. So in 2001, Fadell is hired as a freelancer in 2001 to work on what will be the iPod and that will be known internally with the project name P-68.

Featuring exterior styling by Jonathan Ive, power mount by Michael Dhuey, and some components created from outsideLike the software itself, created by PortalPlayer, or the user interface, created by Pixo, Fadell manages in record time to design the iPod, Apple’s MP3 player. Less than a year for which it will be the company’s flagship device since its presentation, on October 23, 2001, and until the arrival of the iPhone in the summer of 2007. Although it will not be until mid-2011, ten years after its birth. of the first, that the iPhone unseats the iPod in sales.

The key to the success of the iPod

Seen from our current perspective, the first iPod may not be the most suitable for listening to music. But in that distant 2001, right away won the favor of the public. First, because of its high capacity between 5 and 10 GB of hard disk, according to the model. Something unthinkable for the incipient Flash memories of that time. You could literally carry your entire music collection with you. 1,000-2,000 songs in qualities of the time, a bit rate of 160 kbps.

The iPod screen was a big plus too, with a 160 x 128 resolution and that it allowed you to move through the folders, songs and playlists, something complicated in the tiny MP3 players, in which the reproduction was often random. Another of the flagship elements of the first iPod was its control wheel, the scroll wheel, that was evolving but that from the first moment changed the way of interacting with an electronic device. Simple, easy and within easy reach.

An article of Forbes from 2004 talks about more than 7 million iPods sold between 2001 and 2004. But not only that. The article begins by saying that “Apple has sold as many iPods in the last quarter than it did in its first 26 months of production.” Regarding the importance of the iPod within Apple: from being part of less than 4% to taking 23% of the total sales of apple products. The second most important product, with 18% of total sales, was the PowerBook. Apple was no longer just a computer manufacturer.

Fountain: Manzana

Come by and see the iPod Socks

I have cited an article from 2004 to summarize the success of the iPod because it is precisely that year that one of the strangest Apple products goes on sale. A product that I remembered when it went on sale on Cleaning Cloth what a stir it made among detractors and followers of Apple. A screen cleaning cloth for € 25? What, madness, right? The madness would come when the dates to acquire it were extended until the more than two months of waiting.

Going back to iPod Socks. Internet memes have created many parodies of funny and fictional Apple products such as Apple Water, Apple iVac, iQuench, iBarro, iCycle, iPets or one of the most patriotic, the iJam. The latter parodied Apple’s style to advertise products and adopted it to sell Iberian ham. An original and fun way for an advertising agency to become known to the world. In a few days it achieved 400,000 views on YouTube and 200,000 references on Google.

But the iPod Socks they were a real product. They went on sale in November 2004 and were sock covers, a product that became popular at the end of the last century with Nokia mobile phones, to name the most popular brand of the time. A nice accessory to store your phone with colorful designs and prints. Apple created its own line of sock cases for the iPod in a series of six colors: purple, orange, green, pink, blue and black. They were even featured by Steve Jobs himself at a music event in October 2004.

Made of cottonThese iPod cases came packaged in their own box, similar to that of other products such as cables, chargers or the iPods themselves. Their selling price was 29 US dollars and they were sold until September 2012. Eight years on the market. Moreover, although it seems an extravagance, the iPod Socks became a collector’s item that you can find in second-hand portals at prices between 50 and 60 euros.

Among other curiosities of the iPod Socks, highlighted a small rectangular label with Apple logo in gray on a white background at the opening of the sock cover. For the rest, on the back of the box it indicated that it was compatible with all models of iPod so far. That is, the first three iPod models (2001, 2002 and 2003) plus the 2004 models, the iPod with Click Wheel and the iPod mini, a smaller, cheaper and more manageable version that also fit in the sock sleeve.

Fountain: Native Union

A product that should come back?

Habits change. The current phones are larger than the ones we used in the late 90s of the last century. And surely the sock covers are something that should stay in the era in which they existed. But it does not have to be like that. In specialized media such as iLounge made an analysis of the iPod Socks this year as a tribute, parody or who knows. And, as explained The Verge in October, the maker of add-ons and accessories for Apple Native union has released its own version of the iPod Socks.

By name AirPods Beanie, His name says it all. They are not intended to protect your iPod. They are not iPod cases. First, because it is a disused device. It is not for your iPhone either. Its size prevents it. They are focused on others more wearable devices and that some lose inadvertently, the AirPods and their charging case. And it is that with a size of 5.44 by 4.64 centimeters and a thickness of just 2 centimeters, the case with the AirPods inside can disappear in your pockets, in your bag or backpack or wherever you go. Covered by a brightly colored sock cover, it may be harder to lose.

While the iPod Socks came in a six-pack at a price of $ 29, the AirPods Beanie They can be purchased in a pack of four for about 19.99 euros. The colors, with names as suggestive as Glacier, Peach, Indigo Y Sage, or to understand us, glacier, peach, indigo and sage.