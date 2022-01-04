We were fully convinced that before January 13, the day on which the Xbox Game Pass tin was to be opened in 2022, Microsoft would surprisely announce other additions to take advantage of the Christmas festivities. And so it has been, because the game has just been incorporated at launch The Pedestrian.

Finally debuts on Xbox consoles (Series and One), as well as for PC in its Store after passing through Steam (2020) and PlayStation consoles (2021), being a puzzle game la mar de original within everyday environments, such as a factory, streets full of vehicles … All this while solving puzzles that are shown on small signs controlling a tiny minimalist being.

But this work by Skookum Arts (valued at 19.99 euros) is not the only one that we can download (or play from the cloud) at no additional cost while subscribing to Game Pass, since another puzzle game with extremely high ratings has also been incorporated. positive (Gorogoa) that you should play right now.

The trio is completed by the not inconsiderable Olija who edited Devolver Digital last year. An action game with a rather carefree aspect that keeps very interesting moments inside, despite being very far from the quality of the two big surprises from Devolver Digital in 2021: Loop Hero and Inscryption. It would be cool if these last two ended up making the leap to Xbox. It would be a hoot.