Sébastien Ogier and Elfyn Evans are the protagonists of a somewhat unbalanced duel for the WRC title. Although both compete freely and have two identical Toyota Yaris WRCs at their disposal, the advantage that Ogier started with at the start of the Monza Rally allows the French driver to compete from another perspective. In fact, at the close of the second stage of the Monza Rally, the reality is that Ogier is three stages away from claiming his eighth title, while Evans knows he only has three stages to storm the lead and hope for a miracle in the form of his rival’s problems.

With everything, Ogier and Evans are fighting to the end, leaving the skin in each section. And if on Saturday morning it was Evans who managed to control Ogier in the sections of the Bergamescan Alps, In the afternoon, the Gap rider managed to slow down the Welshman’s drive at the Monza circuit. In fact, in a new exchange of blows in the two stages contested in the circuit, Sébastien Ogier has managed to close the day with 0.5 seconds of income over Elfyn Evans. Behind, Dani Sordo is third with 27.4 seconds behind the leader, but without pressure from Thierry Neuville.

Elfyn Evans is trying to push Sébastien Ogier to the limit until the last stage of the year.

Elfyn Evans demonstrated his fastest speed again at the Monza Autodrome with the scratch in the SS12. The Welshman managed to beat Sébastien Ogier by 5.5 seconds, which served him to assault the lead. It seemed that the history of the previous day was repeating itself, but Evans could not consolidate this lead in the last section. In fact, Sébastien Ogier regained the lead after finishing third in SS13, as Dani Sordo got the scratch and Belgian Thierry Neuville was second. Despite not finishing the day leader, the balance at Monza was positive again for Evans.

With the aforementioned three sections to be disputed, Sébastien Ogier leads the Monza Rally with 0.5 seconds over Evans. Behind, Dani Sordo closes the podium ahead of Thierry Neuville and Oliver Solberg, all at the controls of their respective Hyundai i20 WRC Coupé. With little change, even in the distance between them, Takamoto Katsuta lives settled in a comfortable sixth position, with Teemu Suninen seventh and Gus Greensmith eighth. Finn Kalle Rovanperä takes ninth place in a somewhat disappointing rally for the last of Toyota Gazoo Racing’s official drivers.

Jari Huttunen has started a management exercise of the leadership acquired in WRC2 and although he was not the fastest at the Monza Autodrome, the Finn has more than a minute to spare on Andreas Mikkelsen. Things are tighter in WRC3, among other things because the local driver Andrea Crugnola has decided to sneak into the direct duel for the title. With everything, Yohan Rossel is in second place, while Kajetan Kajetanowicz is third. The difference between the two is only 2.6 seconds, so everything is to be decided in the last three stages of the Monza Rally.

Classification after SS13 of the 2nd Monza Rally



Pos. Pilot Vehicle Time / Dif. 1st Sébastien Ogier Toyota Yaris WRC 2: 13: 27.2 2nd Elfyn evans Toyota Yaris WRC +0.5 3rd Dani sordo Hyundai i20 WRC Coupe +27.4 4th Thierry Neuville Hyundai i20 WRC Coupe +46.6 5th Oliver solberg Hyundai i20 WRC Coupe +1: 21.2 6th Takamoto katsuta Toyota Yaris WRC +1: 38.8 7th Teemu suninen Hyundai i20 WRC Coupe +2: 17.1 8th Gus Greensmith Ford Fiesta WRC +2: 24.8 9th Kalle Rovanperä Toyota Yaris WRC +3: 39.1 10th Andrea Crugnola Hyundai i20 N Rally2 +8: 07.1

The Monza Rally ends this Sunday (07: 48h) with the celebration of the last two sections of the third and last special of the event. Drivers and co-drivers will compete 39.53 kilometers against the clock.