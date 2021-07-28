The Pumas 7 want to add the first medal for Argentine sport (REUTERS / Siphiwe Sibeko)

After the historic victory against South Africa in the rugby seven quarterfinals in the stadium Tokyo Olympic, The Pumas 7 they appeared before Fiji in the rugby semi-finals with the aim of qualifying for the final. But the Olympic champions in Rio 2016 were more and they won 26-14. In this way, and after New Zealand’s triumph against Great Britain in the other semi-final, Argentines and British will play to see who gets the bronze medal.

In the first moments of the game, Ben Harris reached the Argentine in goal and added the first try from Great Britain, who took the lead 5-0 after missing the conversion. But less than three minutes before the closing of the first stage, Bazán Vélez took the icing on the cake after a Pumas 7 scrum and escaped to put the temporary tie.

Already in the final minute of the first half, the Argentine team recovered the ball and, thanks to a great individual play by Marcos Moneta that ended in a try, Santiago Gómez Cora’s team got 12-5 for the conversion of Mare.

The team of Santiago Gomez Cora has two sensitive casualties for the last day of action in Japan: he could not count on Gastón Revol, who was sanctioned with four games for the offense he committed to Selvyn Davidsel (high tackle) versus The Springboks Y Matías Osadczuk, who suffered a ligament injury to his left knee and also said goodbye to the Olympic Games.

Argentina could not with Fiji. The encounter began with a clear superiority of Fiji through Sireli Maqala. At sheer speed and power, the number 13 scored the first try, which despite failing to convert, Meli Derenalagi extended the difference after capitalizing on a defensive error and reaching the ingoal without impediments. In addition, with his effective auction to the H he sealed the 12 to 0 partial.

Before the break Marcos Moneta rekindled Argentine hopes. With much sacrifice and remarkable pride, the hero who had stood out against South Africa celebrated the try which served to demonstrate the Puma claw.

The chronometer was finished for the arrival of the rest and Argentina surprised again Fiji with Ignacio Mendy. In the last scene of the opening stage, Nacho matched the actions and with his conversion reversed history so that the 14 to 12 fuels the dream Creole.

At the resumption of the lawsuit Jiuta Wainiqolo He took advantage of an advanced Albiceleste team and in the first against he faced towards the ingoal without impediments. Celebrations accompanied by a conversion that once again put the representative of the island at an advantage: 19-14.

Errors come at a high price in the sevens format. And so they felt The Pumas. A defensive failure allowed Semi Radradra slip away like a hologram and bring the marker to 26 to 14. Despite the effort, Los Pumas 7 did not manage to reach the final and must regain strength to face a new battle for bronze against Britain.

The day began with the definition of the last positions and Japan was imposed by 31 to 19 about South Korea to place eleventh in the tournament. Later, Kenya crushed 22 to 0 to Republic of Ireland and took ninth place, while United States surpassed Canada by 21 to 14 and in the fight for fifth place (Olympic diploma) he will be measured with South Africa, who won 22 to 19 to Australia (Canadians will go against Australians for seventh place).

The path of Los Pumas 7 to the match for the bronze:

Group A:

Date 1: Australia (29-19)

Date 2: New Zealand (14-35)

Date 3: South Korea (56-0)

Quarter-finals: South Africa (19-14)

Semifinal: Fiji (14-26)

For the bronze medal: Great Britain (5:30 AM)

