If there is a woman who is in fashion at the moment, it is Dua Lipa. The singer knows how to give brands the power they seek and knows how to give her followers the most successful trends. The result of this combination is the new Puma x Dua Lipa collection, with the 90s butterfly par excellence as the center of everything.

In Jared Dua Lipa takes over the Y2K style and shows us a perfect look for denim lovers (and butterflies)

It had already been the image of the sports firm, but now launches its own capsule collection And he does it at a time when Dua Lipa has become obsessed with butterflies. From wearing them in their Y2K outfits to turning them into the logo of these designs that will go on sale on December 18.





The title of the collection is Flutur and it is a limited edition of four pieces: a T-shirt, two sweatshirts and some reverted Mayze trainers that will be released on December 18. In reality it is just an advance, because in 2022 they will launch the complete line and everything indicates that it will only be suitable for those that do not exceed the 90’s and 2000’s.





Designs cropped Paired with low-rise pants and an iridescent butterfly logo topping it all. The result looks like something out of a Spice Girls video clip and continues in the wake of the Y2K aesthetic that has already been triumphing in style. Word of Dua Lipa, of Puma and of what promises to arrive in 2022.





Photos | Cougar.