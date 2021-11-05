The success of Bloober Team It has only increased and commercial translation is creating different alliances. The creators of Observer, Layers of Fear or the most recent The Medium have already established contact with Konami for the creation of new games. Today, it touches a new partner in the equation.

Rogue Games has announced that will edit a future Bloober Team title, which has yet to be announced. What is certain is that it will arrive on PC and next-generation consoles, that is, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. “We couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with Rogue on this incredible project,” celebrates Piotr Babieno, executive director of the studio.

Rogue has among its portfolio of titles to Wipeout Rush, Neon Beasts o Sociable Soccer. The company is made up of veteran members of the industry, who have been part of Sony, Activision, Apple, Electronic Arts. This is the most important agreement to date for the company. Matt Casamassina, CEO of Rogue outlines the reasons behind this decision:

“We have admired Bloober’s dark and beautiful games for years, so we knew right away that they were the only team that did justice to this crazy cool concept. “. Meanwhile, from Bloober Team they are already immersed in their future titles. Two of them are more ambitious than The Medium and it has also been recently announced that we will revisit the universe of Layers of Fear.