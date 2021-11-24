Finally, it will not be this 2021 when we can of the psychological thriller Martha is Dead. It was supposed to arrive sometime this year, but its managers have preferred to delay its launch until next February 24, 2022, thus adding to the ever-growing list of titles that will go on sale during the first quarter of next year.

Therefore, in three months we will see this sinister first person adventure set in the Italy of 1944 and that blurs the lines between reality, superstition and the tragedy of the Second World War. All this at a time when the body of a drowned woman named Martha appears.

His twin sister shall dealing with the trauma of loss and the consequences of your murder. As you discover the truth of the events, you will also have to face the extreme horror of war in this plot that tries to perfectly recreate the historical context on which it is based with the real events and places of that time.

In addition to all this, Caracal Games and Wired Productions have indicated that the game will make use of the DualSense functions on the PS4 and PS5 versions. For example, in moments of tension, the protagonist’s heartbeat will be noticed or the vibration will also change depending on the terrain we tread. For their part, the adaptive triggers will provide greater resistance when grabbing certain objects and manipulating them depending on their dimensions.

For the rest, apart from the mentioned versions, Martha is Dead will also be available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC via Steam.