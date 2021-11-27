According to an article published by The Conversation medium, there is scientific evidence to differentiate two types of buyers. One group of these loves dates like Black Friday, while the other hates them.

The first group loves to socialize and enjoy the presence of others while shopping. That is why they feel comfortable in the crowd of consumers eager for store doors to open.

The second group is about task-oriented buyers.

They prefer to find the things they need as quickly as possible and with the least effort. And, of course, a crowd of ‘bargain hunters’ do not like them, according to the findings of a study replicated by the prestigious specialized journal Scientific American.

The perception of personal space is another difference. While those who do not require too much space for themselves get excited with other people nearby; those who require more space feel stress when surrounded by other people.

What you need to know about ‘Black Friday’

Scientific American stresses that shopping is closely linked to stress relief and that stress relief is something everyone tries to minimize. And it is done in various ways, by eating the favorite dishes or buying the largest television.

A relevant fact is that, on average, every year half of North Americans leave their homes to take advantage of the Black Friday offers.