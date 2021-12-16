He affirms that the Generalitat will comply with the Spanish sentence because “one thing is what is hyperventilated and another is what is done”

MADRID, 16 (EUROPA PRESS)

The PSOE spokesperson in the Senate, Eva Granados, has been in favor this Thursday of reforming the linguistic system in Catalonia to adapt it to the current sociolinguistic situation because there are environments in which Spanish “is not present.”

In statements to RNE, collected by Europa Press, he stated that the knowledge of the two languages ​​should be ensured in a “so diverse” Catalonia, where there are environments where Spanish “is very present” and others in which “it is not present. “.

Thus, it has indicated that the former Catalan Minister of Education, Josep Bargalló, from ERC, had on the table a document that raised this and spoke of “flexibilization” and has assured that the PSC supports this proposal.

It has also been convinced that the Generalitat will comply with the sentence of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia, which requires 25% of classes to be taught in Spanish, despite the fact that both the Government and the Catalan Parliament have expressed that they will not do so. .

“I am very clear that one thing is what is said hyperventilated and another is what is done. The Generalitat has been complying when there has been this request from the families and I have no doubt that it will continue to be done,” he assured .