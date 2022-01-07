The PS5 sold almost a million units in Japan in 2021

Even with the pandemic and the shortage of microcomponents, the Playstation 5 managed to sell 942 thousand 798 units in Japan last year, this according to information compiled by Famitsu. It is not a bad number at all, but if we compare it with the Nintendo switch, which sold 5.3 million units, so it does fall short.

The constant problems that PlayStation has had in Japan they are not new. Maybe hardware sales aren’t as bad as they normally make it sound, but the biggest problem for Sony is the software. Usually, games of Switch dominate the sales charts of Famitsu, something that is obviously not ideal.

Meanwhile he Xbox Series X | S is enjoying better performance compared to its predecessors, it only sold 95,958 units throughout 2021, being far surpassed by the PS5. In fact, the PS4, which was practically discontinued by now, outperformed with 103,786 units sold in Japan last year.

Editor’s note: It will certainly be interesting to learn about the future of the PS5 in Japan. Surely it will never be able to compete directly with Nintendo throughout this generation, but perhaps with PSVR2 and Final Fantasy XVI, the Japanese company can regain some ground.

Via: GamesIndustry.biz