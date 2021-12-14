After the controversy with the unofficial sellers of PS5 cases, Sony launched the first official interchangeable cases, in 5 colors.

We live in strange times where, for more than a year, it is impossible to find PS5 consoles in stock. But you can buy you the case and the remote and live the fantasy of having a PS5 in the living room.

Sony today presented the official PS5 cases, in five colors: Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple.

Thus ends the controversy with unofficial cases, which Sony shelved by registering the patent for the PS5 case. Now only she, or other licensed companies, will be able to release new covers:

In January the red and black will be launched in Spain and other countries, and the rest in the first half of 2022.

According to Sony they are very easy to install. The original case is removed with a little pressure, and the new one is installed with a couple of clicks. They are easily interchangeable, so they can be put on and taken off to taste.

At the moment they have not revealed the official prices in Spain, but in the United States they will cost 55 dollars, so here they will be around that price, in euros.

To combine the entire console, Sony is also going to put on sale new DualSense gamepads with the missing colors: blue, purple and pink.

We assume these controls will have the usual price, around the 70 or 75 euros. They will also be available in January.

It is a bit strange that these products are not launched a few weeks before to take advantage of the Christmas campaign, but everything is mixed up in the video game market, with the crisis of chips and transportation and supplies.



This hybrid console from Nintendo allows you to play in portable mode and also on your TV. Its catalog of exclusive games is also one of its main strengths.

PS5 faces Christmas without stock consoles and without exclusive Christmas games to attract players.

Xbox Series X is in a similar situation, but at least it has released some exclusive titles, such as Halo Infinite o Forza Horizon 5.

If you want to go deeper, we recommend this report: PS5 in 2021, analysis and opinion of the first year of the new generation of Sony

And here, a trick to locate PS5 stock before anyone else.