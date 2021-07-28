The Playstation 5 has reached 10 million units sold worldwide. The console reached this number on July 18, just under a month faster compared to the PlayStation 4. Along with this, new data has been provided related to the great exclusives of the console.

As GamesIndustry.biz points out, the PS5 is already Sony’s fastest-selling console in company history. According to Jim Ryan, CEO of SIE, this number has been achieved thanks to the fact that the company’s priority has been to meet the strong demand that the console has around the world. This is what Ryan mentioned about it:

“We believed deeply in the feature set of our new platform, and we worked very hard internally and with our partners to make sure the game lineup was really strong, and we have continued to sprinkle the community with great games from PlayStation Studios like MLB: The Show, Returnal and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. But it is fair to say that the commitment has surprised us, in a very pleasant way ”.

Along with this, Ryan has pointed out that the launch of the console in China last May, played an important role in reaching 10 million units.

“The console gaming model is not well established there [China], it’s all free and mobile, but we had a feeling that it might be the right time to change that and we rolled some dice. We made a lot of noise at launch, we allocated a good amount of units and they sold out really, really fast. It is the same type of energy that we see in the West. It is still early, but that encourages us ”.

On the other hand, it was mentioned that games like Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales has exceeded 6.5 million units sold. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, a game that hit the market last month, already exceeds 1.1 million copies on the market. While Returnal, Housemarque’s roguelike, already has more than 560 thousand players. Similarly, MLB The Show 21, a delivery that is also available on Xbox Game Pass, already has two million sales worldwide.

Without a doubt, these are quite promising numbers for the company. Analysts have pointed out that the pandemic has played an important role in the success of the console.as it has generated a demand while everyone is at home. Although it has also been one of the factors that have prevented the production of the PS5 from being as big as Sony wants it to be.

Via: GamesIndustry.biz