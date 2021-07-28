Despite being hard to come by due to stock issues, the PS5 just surpassed the 10 million units sold. With these figures, Sony’s next-generation console becomes the fastest-selling console in the company’s history, beating those sold by the PS4 in the same amount of time.

As is customary at this time, Sony has announced the sales figures for its video game consoles. Since its launch in 2020, the PS5 has sold more than 10 million units worldwide. This is more than 2 million consoles sold in relation to the 7.8 million announced in the April report.

“While the PS5 has reached more homes faster than any of our previous consoles, we still have a lot of work ahead of us as PS5 demand continues to outstrip supply“, says Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony, according to The Verge.

Precisely, the problem of the PS5 shortage seems to be one of the most important concerns of Sony. Ryan says they will continue to face “challenges that affect the industry” to improve the stock levels of the console. However, supply problems appear to be far from over.

More PS5s would have been sold than Xbox Series X

Microsoft, for its part, stopped sharing the sales figures of its consoles in the times of the Xbox One. Satya Nadella, the CEO of the Redmond company, assured yesterday in the presentation of the financial results that they are focusing on the games. Certainly, his stance coincides with the bet on services like Xbox Game Pass.

But while the Microsoft executive did not provide figures as Sony did with the PS5, he made it clear that his console is a success for them. “The Xbox Series S and X are our fastest selling consoles to date, with more consoles sold to date than any previous generation,” he said.

According to the analyst Daniel ahmad, Microsoft would have sold a total of 6.5 million Xbox Series X / S until June 2021. If so, this would show that Redmond is close to Sony in console sales but still far from outperforming the PS5.

Sony also revealed some data on game sales. Spider-Man: Miles Morales It has sold more than 6.5 million copies since its launch. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart sold more than 1.1 million. Finally, Returnal exceeded 560,000 copies.