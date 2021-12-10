After Black Friday, stores have their own strategies to sell more. And users can take advantage of new offers to buy Christmas gifts. For the next few days, Mediamarkt celebrates the Day without VAT and you can buy video games, consoles or peripherals at an incredible price. In that sense we can find the PS5 DualSense controller for only 53 euros, a unique opportunity to get a second command and so you can play with another friend.

Black DualSense remote for € 53.71

All players should have 2 controllers at home to play locally, but the PS5 DualSense aren’t exactly cheap. Its usual price is 69.99 euros, although you can buy the remote DualSense Midnight black for PS5 for only 53.71 euros thanks to the Day without VAT. It is an unrepeatable offer, since you save 23 percent. In Mediamarkt it was without discount for 64.99 euros, so it represents a 17 percent savings. No matter where you look at it, you win with the new price.

Save 10 euros on the DualSense controller for PS5

There is a noticeable difference of 10 euros that you can take advantage of to get a new command. The DualSense is a controller that has conquered all gamers for its incredible features. It is a wireless controller with haptic feedback technology, adaptive triggers and integrated microphone. I also know has completely changed the design of the previous control to achieve an ergonomic control and a better feel in hand.

Black DualSense remote for € 53.71

The advantage of adaptive triggers is that there is a more immersive interaction with video games, since it reacts to different situations. You can change the resistance of the triggers in racing games, shooting games where the gun jams and many other options. Many video games already take advantage of the features of this controller to offer a different experience. And now it can be yours for just 53.71 euros at Mediamarkt. Do not miss it!