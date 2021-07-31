The PS4 will receive a new firmware update

While the PlayStation 5 prepares to receive a new firmware update in the future, Sony has not forgotten the Playstation 4 since they will also be releasing an update for this console that includes a couple of interesting news.

Firmware 9.00 for PS4 is already available in beta, and this time it is focused on Trophies. Currently it is not possible to see PS5 Trophies on PS4, but with this update, it will already be possible to do so.

Additionally, the 9.00 update will also introduce other interesting changes. If you have a group of messages, you can now delete it for both yourself and the other members of the group. When blocking someone, you can also choose to automatically leave the group of messages between you and the person you blocked. Finally, if a child wants permission to play a certain game, the main account will be notified in the PS4 and through the PlayStation App.

Via: DualShockers

