A few weeks ago the New Year’s Eve deals on the PlayStation Store, and there are only a few more days to take advantage of this promotion. However, today this digital store has been updated with new sales both in games of PlayStation 5 as well as PlayStation 4.

PS5

– Returnal – $ 49.69 USD

– Demon’s Souls – $ 39.89 USD

– Sackboy: A Big Adventure – $ 29.99 USD

– The Nioh Collection – $ 39.89 USD

– Jett: The Far Shore – $ 20.99 USD

– Toem – $ 13.99 USD

– Twelve Minutes – $ 19.99 USD

– Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania – $ 29.99 USD

– The Touryst – $ 13.99 USD

PS4

– World War Z: Aftermath – $ 29.99 USD

– Chernobylite – $ 20.99 USD

– Crysis Remastered Trilogy – $ 34.99 USD

– The Procession to Cavalry – $ 8.24 USD

– 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – $ 23.99 USD

– Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition – $ 14.99 USD

All these discounts will be available until January 19 this year, so you still have time to think which of all these games you are going to buy.

Editor’s note: Lately Sony has been showing off all the discounts they offer on their digital platform. Often times they even lower the price of AAA releases within just a few weeks of their debut, as was the case with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy last year, so be patient.

Via: PlayStation Store