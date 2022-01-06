A few weeks ago the New Year’s Eve deals on the PlayStation Store, and there are only a few more days to take advantage of this promotion. However, today this digital store has been updated with new sales both in games of PlayStation 5 as well as PlayStation 4.

Index hide
1 PS5
2 PS4

PS5

– Returnal – $ 49.69 USD

– Demon’s Souls – $ 39.89 USD

– Sackboy: A Big Adventure – $ 29.99 USD

– The Nioh Collection – $ 39.89 USD

– Jett: The Far Shore – $ 20.99 USD

– Toem – $ 13.99 USD

– Twelve Minutes – $ 19.99 USD

– Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania – $ 29.99 USD

– The Touryst – $ 13.99 USD

PS4

– World War Z: Aftermath – $ 29.99 USD

– Chernobylite – $ 20.99 USD

– Crysis Remastered Trilogy – $ 34.99 USD

– The Procession to Cavalry – $ 8.24 USD

– 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – $ 23.99 USD

– Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition – $ 14.99 USD

All these discounts will be available until January 19 this year, so you still have time to think which of all these games you are going to buy.

Pleca-Amazon-OK

Editor’s note: Lately Sony has been showing off all the discounts they offer on their digital platform. Often times they even lower the price of AAA releases within just a few weeks of their debut, as was the case with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy last year, so be patient.

Via: PlayStation Store