The PS Plus version of Godfall won't be the full game

Today the games of PS Plus for December, and among them is Godfall. However, the version that you will purchase as part of this service is actually incomplete, since you will only be able to play part of the content and not the entire experience.

You see, this edition is known as Godfall: Challenger Edition and only includes the latest content for the title. That is, the activities that you can do once you have finished with the campaign. Counterplay games, its developers, commented the following in the PlayStation Blog.

“Godfall: Challenger Edition allows players to experience the game’s three endgame modes, minus the story content and Fire & Darkness expansions, and offers existing players exciting new features and rewards to earn.”

So if this will be your first time playing Godfall, you will not have access to the content of the story. This is a very strange thing, but it works for those who prefer to jump right into the “fun” of the game. You can make the improvement of the Challenger Edition to Deluxe Edition but the costs have not yet been disclosed.

Editor’s note: It’s certainly disappointing to learn that we won’t be getting the full game, but at least there will be the option to update it in the future. On the one hand it makes sense to do this, but on the other, it also means that we will be missing out on a lot of content.

Via: PlayStation Blog