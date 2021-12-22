It seems that PlayStation Plus is on the rise after months of downturn.

Users who own a PlayStation console, be it the fourth or fifth, have had the option for years not only to subscribe to the Playstation Plus service to be able to play online, but also this service allows them to be able to download games completely free of charge every month, being so, once downloaded, they can be played as long as the service is being paid. It is important to clarify the latter because in case the subscription ends, the games will be inactive until their renewal.

Be that as it may, something that is always true is the fact that each month the games that can be downloaded vary, so that there is a time limit to acquire the available titles before a new consignment arrives. And in the same way, Another element that is always fulfilled is that these games are always filtered ahead of time, so that we could already know what the games of PlayStation Plus for January 2022.

Three big names emerge in PlayStation Plus leaks for next month

It is worth mentioning that this leak comes from Deallabs, French media known for filtering with just a margin of error all PlayStation Plus games every month. In fact, They have been chaining one success after another for months, which gives them great credibility when it comes to naming the games.

Under this premise, in the last hours This same medium has reported that the titles that would reach the PlayStation Plus service next January would be Deep Rock Galactic, DiRT 5 and Persona 5 Strikers, these being a part of everything that would be to come.

It should be noted that all titles would arrive in their PS4 version, while only Deep Rock and DiRT 5 would arrive for PlayStation 5. That does not mean that the users of this console cannot enjoy the Persona spin-off, since the new generation console is backward compatible, although it would not have all the benefits that it offers. Incidentally, we will have to wait to see if this list is finally fulfilled, although there are many chances that it will end up being fulfilled.

