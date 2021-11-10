An official presentation is hardly necessary and in style for the new INEOS Grenadier. The British brand has not bothered to mask its prototypes, revealing the entire design. The latest spy photos of the modern British SUV show that it has relied on another king of the market for its configuration, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

The new INEOS Grenadier 2022 promises to be the true king of off-roaders again. And it is that few models of its category remain in a market that has succumbed so much to SUVs that those with the greatest possibilities off the asphalt, have been trapped in a fashion that has also made them lose their dynamic qualities off the asphalt.

After all, there are many who will never use – or enjoy – the dynamic capabilities in the most difficult terrain. Those of INEOS have worked with the Magna specialists in Graz to give this new model an aptitude that does not generate doubts to anyone. And although its price will be much higher, the last spy photos of the first INEOS model show that the firm has supported its development with a careful opponent, the new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

The INEOS Grenadier 2022 looks uncovered despite being a prototype in testing

The Jeep model is used as a reference in the development of the INEOS Grenadier

Austrian technicians have used the model of the American brand as a support and as a reference, due to its excellent behavior off the asphalt, capable of overcoming the most difficult obstacles. Just see the tires that equip the model for true off-road driving as if to realize that it is not just another SUV, just as the spy photos reveal the large sleepers that support the chassis of the first INEOS model, the springs of the suspension system or the multiple electronic adjustments of the differentials lock. A true arsenal of technology to rise to the top of the podium among the competitors.

The images show two prototypes uncovered, although with different states inside. While one of them has the transmission tunnel and the central console with all the controls of the production model, in another of the units everything is more incomplete. Even the backs of the rear seats or the air conditioning system of the rear seats are incomplete.

If you look at the images of the interior of the Wrangler Rubicon in our gallery, you will see a series of thin green wires that measure temperature, and that the air conditioning vents also extend into the upper part of the dashboard. And, despite how spartan the interior of the INEOS looks, the firm has already promised a higher level of comfort, which will not be at odds with the special benefits off the asphalt. Already with a price, despite the fact that the tuning continues, the first units will be seen in mid-2022.