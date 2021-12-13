The Mercedes GLE Facelift 2022 has also been sighted in winter tests. The star brand is arriving with new models to test, and the third SUV in the range is one of them. Some spy photos of the set-up that we will see next year, with a great camouflage in tow, almost in its final phase.

The prototypes of the Mercedes GLE Facelift 2022 They are also being seen on the icy roads of the Arctic Circle. The German firm already has a few months immersed in the development of this facelift right in the middle of its commercial life cycle. Some improvements that those of the star will focus on key areas of the exterior and interior and that we will not take long to see in the open.

The GLE has already been hunted parked at the door of one of the supermarkets in the few towns in northern Sweden, and on the Scandinavian peninsula, as far as the Mercedes prototypes are moving by road, rather than transport trucks. Which also take advantage of to accumulate kilometers and test the different technical and dynamic improvements on different surfaces. The spy photos in cold tests they barely reveal new and more interesting details than we have seen so far.

The icy rear of the Mercedes GLE Facelift 2022 prevents photographing the improvements in sight

The Mercedes GLE will debut interesting news in 2022

From the front, it even has more camouflage, but we have seen in other images that the headlights they will change their shape slightly, becoming flatter and also transforming the internal arrangement light functions. The same dynamics that will be applied to the rear lights, which are expected a review of the light functions and a lampshade of the light clusters more attractive, along with some revised bumpers. These are usually the great novelties in the face washes of Mercedes models.

The German brand will also offer improvements to the interior, one of the most luxurious and comfortable on the market. We know that the materials will be subject to revision, and although no changes are expected in the design and format of the large screen that occupies the dashboard, the MBUX infotainment system will adopt a new version of the operating software, new driving assistants inherited from the S-Class and an improvement in the operation of the current ones.

The range of the Mercedes GLE Facelift 2022 will feature the most modern range of blocks of gasoline and diesel inline four and six cylinders, all equipped with 48 Volt MHEV technology, achieving a significant reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, despite the fact that the thrusters will also gain more performance. The only ones where improvements are not expected are the plug-in hybrid versions, which already have more than 100 kilometers of maximum autonomy in electric mode.