Echo is planned to be Hawkeye’s first spin-off. For this, Aquala Cox, who will give life to the character, referred to it.

Marvel has created a cinematic universe for the last ten years and beyond, showcasing groups of iconic heroes. The Avengers, who were perhaps the most popular of all, began to sidestep at the end of Phase 3 with Endgame. Hombre de Hierro and the Captain America departed, while at the start of Phase 4, it did Black widow definitively with her solo tape, which helped fire her. It is expected that little by little the initial group will say goodbye, leaving space for the new generations. Hawkeye I would be the next to go through this. However, the show would open the door to so many characters that many spin-off titles will come out. The first confirmed is Threw out.

The latter will follow the story of Maya Lopez. The character, in the comics, is the adopted daughter of Kingpin and on many occasions she is an ally of Daredevil, even going so far as to have an affair with him. However, because it is linked to Wilson Fisk, his morals are torn between good and evil throughout his appearances.

Apart from the alias already mentioned, he also adopted the mantle of Ronin, which went through the same Clint barton. This story arc is supposed to unite the vigilante with the archer.

Something very striking about her is that she is deaf, being one of the few heroines with this condition in the comics. Thus, it would be the second in the UCM, after Makkari, from The Eternals. In the content of Disney +, will be interpreted by Aquala cox.

The actress is excited to appear on Hawkeye, but the fact that she is going to have her own project remains special. «It is crazy that I will have my own series, that is my first role in history, I do not know what I did to deserve this opportunity that they are giving me, I am very grateful … I am excited to represent the deaf community and to continue opening the door to more people like me«He mentioned.

Alaqua Cox talks about how excited she is to star in Marvel’s #Threw out at the #Hawkeye premiere: “I am just grateful. I am excited for the support and to advocate for the deaf community.” pic.twitter.com/YC3xMXyo3U – Variety (@Variety) November 18, 2021

Now, Hawk Eye It will have its series from November 24, 2021. In this way, a soon debut is expected for the interpreter. For his part, more information about his solo work is expected.

Source: Variety