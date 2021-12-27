Dec 27, 2021 at 10:26 am CET

EFE

The Madrid Prosecutor’s Office calls for nine years in prison for the artist Rafael Amargo for a crime against public health, considering that he sold drugs in his own home to third parties in a manner “persistent& rdquor; in exchange for money.

In the indictment the Prosecutor’s Office also requests nine years in prison for the producer Eduardo de Santos because it acted in a “joint & rdquor; with the other defendant in the purchase and subsequent distribution of said substances

The judge in the case recently concluded the investigation and considered that the dancer was the leader of a group that trafficked drugs, mainly methamphetamine, which they sold from the apartment he shared with his wife, using “mules“who took the drugs to the buyers.