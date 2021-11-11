A new one is here promotion for all PlayStation Store users. The PS5 and PS4 digital store presents new game offers for less than 20 euros, or what is the same, a huge amount of candy.

From today, November 10, until next December 2 you will have the opportunity to take advantage of these discounts. We have made the best possible selection for you to go for a fixed shot with the wallet. Let’s go there:

Action and Shooter

Far Cry 5 for 13.99 euros (before 69.99 euros, discount of 80%). The action festival begins in the More rural America , where just a spark of faith can cause the greatest of fires.

Star Wars Battlefront II for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 75% discount). The classic movie universe gathered in a work that has both multiplayer and story mode. Luke, Darth Vader and company await you.

Resident Evil 7: Gold Edition for 19.99 euros (before 49.99 euros, 60% discount). The Baker family just want you to stop by for a drink at their mansion, although it is possible that Ethan Winters can’t get out of it with his wife.

BioShock: The Collection for 9.99 euros (before 49.99 euros, 80% discount). The trio of dystopian works where we can visit the decadence of Rapture or the imperial majesty of Columbia. Trust me, you will not want to be in either of the two places.

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes for 2.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, discount of 85%). The The Phantom Pain prequel at a knockdown price. Big Boss assures you a few hours of one of the best stealth experiences in recent years.

Other recommended games

Ghost Recon Breakpoint for 13.99 euros (before 69.99 euros, discount of 80%).

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown for € 13.99 (before € 69.99, 80% discount).

Far Cry 4 for 9.89 euros (before 29.99 euros, discount of 67%).

Resident Evil 4 for 7.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, discount of 60%).

Resident Evil 5 for 7.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, discount of 60%).

Resident Evil 6 for 7.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 60% discount).

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition for 8.99 euros (before 29.99 euros, 70% discount).

Prototype Biohazard Bundle for 9.99 euros (before 49.99 euros, discount of 80%).

Prototype Biohazard Bundle for 9.99 euros (before 49.99 euros, discount of 80%).

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition for 4.49 euros (before 29.99 euros, discount of 85%).

The Order: 1886 for 13.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, discount of 65%).

Killzone: Shadow Fall for 9.99 euros (before 29.99 euros, discount of 60%).

Devil May Cry HD Collection for 14.99 euros (before 29.99 euros, 50% discount).

Adventure and Platforms

A Way Out for 7.49 euros (before 29.99 euros, 75% discount). If it is for cooperative games, this cannot be missing from the list. Escape from jail in a title that only needs one copy for two people to play.

LA Noire for 19.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 50% discount). The city of Los Angeles never sleeps, so it’s time to solve murders and crimes of all kinds.

Detroit: Become Human for 14.99 euros (before 29.99 euros, 50% discount). The North American city is the perfect enclave for latest Quantic Dream story . What if humans and androids coexisted? Here is the answer.

inFAMOUS Second Son for 9.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 50% discount). One of the first PS4 exclusives, continuing in the wake of the first two Sucker Punch installments. Here we are not only left with electricity, but we use all kinds of powers in Seattle.

The Last Guardian for 17.49 euros (before 34.99 euros, 50% discount). Fumito Ueda returns to achieve a moving work, in which a child and a creature mixed between a dog and a bird must collaborate to escape from their confinement.

Other recommended games

Middle-earth: Shadows of War for 12.79 euros (before 39.99 euros, 68% discount).

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey for € 15.99 (previously € 39.99, 60% discount).

Life is Strange 2 – Full season for 12.78 euros (before 31.96 euros, 60% discount).

LittleBigPlanet 3 for 9.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 50% discount).

Unravel Two for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 75% discount).

Sonic Forces for 11.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 70% discount).

Gravity Rush 2 for 19.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 50% discount).

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter for 19.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 50% discount).

Darksiders III Digital Deluxe Edition for 15.99 euros (before 79.99 euros, discount of 80%).

Doraemon Story of Seasons for 9.99 euros (before 49.99 euros, discount of 80%).

RPG and Fight

WWE 2K20 for 19.59 euros (before 69.99 euros, 72% discount). Little to discover here. The pure wrestling , ready to distribute tow in the ring.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for 19.59 euros (before 69.99 euros, 72% discount). Good old Goku is back to relive all his classic adventures. Pure homage to the anime and manga of Akira Toriyama.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance for 8.99 euros (before 29.99 euros, 70% discount). The Middle Ages is not as beautiful as it was painted or at least that is what this work shows, which aims to transfer the fidelity of the time to the video game.

Person 5 for 14.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 75% discount). Atlus returns to leave under his jurisdiction with one of the most sensational RPG . You can easily spend more than 100 hours here, so buckle up.

Castlevania Advance Collection for 14.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 25% discount). The return of the Konami classics, this time in a very complete pack to enjoy all the nostalgia in vein.

Other recommended games

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 for 9.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 50% discount).

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 for 19.59 euros (before 69.99 euros, 72% discount).

My Hero One’s Justice 2 for 19.59 euros (before 69.99 euros, 72% discount).

Yakuza Zero for 7.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, discount of 60%).

Yakuza Kiwami for 7.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, discount of 60%).

Yakuza Kiwami 2 for 7.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, discount of 60%).

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life for 7.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, discount of 60%).

Digimon World: Next Order for 11.99 euros (before 29.99 euros, discount of 60%).

Catherine: Full Body for 15.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, discount of 60%).

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Deluxe digital edition for 6.74 euros (before 44.99 euros, 85% discount).

The King of Fighters XIV Ultimate Edition for 11.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, discount of 70%).

