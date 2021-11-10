Another commitment to be included in the final Glasgow agreement, according to the International Climate Action Network (CAN), is to increase from 25 to 50% the proportion of climate financing that is allocated to poor countries to adapt to climate change .

This funding, which is provided by the rich countries for the developing countries and which is to reach 100 billion dollars annually by 2022, is mainly used for “mitigation”, the strategies to cut emissions.

Annual reviews

Climate-vulnerable countries are pushing for the COP26 agreement to require countries to review and, if necessary, update their climate commitments every year, rather than the current five-year cycle.

The idea is gaining traction. The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, has supported it. The EU is also open to an annual review of progress, an official told Reuters.

This Tuesday, the international network of organizations against climate change (CAN) showed its support for this idea.

At a press conference, Juan Pablo Osornio, from Greenpeace, and Tracey Caty, from Oxfam, agreed that the draft of that pact, already published, “is weak”, and the final text must include “a clear commitment and without ambiguities “that make the aspiration of 1.5 degrees viable, raised in the historic 2015 Paris Agreement.

Other countries oppose a faster “push”, as some warn that it would put a strain on poorer countries with limited administrative capacities.

Over the weekend, the UK shared a draft of the final political decision that countries will publish at the end of COP26. The document says countries should review their climate commitments this decade, but does not set a timetable.

With information from AFP, EFE and Reuters