Álvaro Morte, the actor behind The Professor, revealed shocking details about the expected end of The Money Heist

The paper house eIt is very close to its end. The series will premiere on December 3 the second part of its fifth and final season, an outcome that is expected to be truly explosive, and that the Professor’s band will fight their enemies until the end. Recently, the actor Álvaro Morte shared some details about the closure of the hit Netflix fiction.

During a conversation with EFE, Álvaro Morte revealed that it was necessary to finish with The paper house “at the right time” and “not overstretched”. In this way, although the Netflix series is a great worldwide success, the team knew that it should say goodbye to the characters and the story as soon as possible. On the other hand, the interpreter needed to face new challenges and not remain pigeonholed in the character we all know. For this reason, we can see the actor in The Wheel of Time, one of the new productions that he prepared Amazon Prime Video. This is his first completely international project, which is already available on the streaming platform.

But although he wanted to focus on new projects, the actor is very happy with everything they have achieved with the Álex Pina series: “With La casa de papel we managed to turn heads towards Spain and I feel very proud. We have to be smart and build a stronger industry in our country. We must take advantage of this pull so that it is not something ephemeral “. Then he added: “The Paper House has opened doors for me so that there are people who want to count on me when it comes to work. The Professor has been a very important character in my life and I hope it is the beginning of a career full of characters ”.

The expected end

For Álvaro Morte, this is the right and perfect moment to say goodbye to The Professor, that character who fascinated many viewers worldwide. “From the fun, I would have done many more seasons because I love it. It wasn’t smart for my career to keep doing more because I could get too pigeonholed and I’m interested in getting into the shoes of many characters ”, commented the interpreter.

“The Professor is a very important character in my life, whom I love deeply. For me, the idea would be if in the future, in a few years, we do another season of La Casa de Papel, a golden season. Today, the smart thing to do to take care of the fans is to finish the production and the story at the point where it has to end and not take it too long ”, Hill.

What do you think of Álvaro Monte’s words?