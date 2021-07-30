Elon Musk has announced that Tesla will be ready to start serial production of the Tesla Model Y in Europe before the end of 2021. A manufacturing process that will take place in the new Gigafactory that is being built in Germany. The European Model Y will benefit from a new manufacturing method.

The start of production of the Tesla Model Y in Europe has been delayed due to problems arising from the construction of the new Tesla Gigafactory in Berlin (Germany). Logically, if the vehicle production center is not finished, it is not possible to start the activity on the assembly lines. However, Elon Musk, the top leader and visible head of the popular electric car brand, has stressed that the start of manufacturing the European Model Y is just around the corner.

Tesla hopes to start production of the Model Y before the end of the year. The facilities, located very close to the German capital, will be in a position to start manufacturing this electric SUV before the end of 2021. A series production that, in the first phase, will be limited but that will gradually increase the daily volume. This was highlighted by Musk to investors.

Production of the Tesla Model Y will start in Europe before the end of 2021

Delays in the construction of the Tesla Gigafactory in Germany



This vehicle production center, the first that Tesla is launching in Europe, has encountered various bureaucratic hurdles that have prevented the fulfillment of the originally established goals. And it is that, if everything had gone according to plan, this same month of July all the machinery for the manufacture of the Model Y would have been put into operation.

Far from our borders Tesla continues to work on increasing its production capacity. Especially in certain factories, such as the one located in Shanghai (China). Since, to avoid extending deliveries to European drivers much longer, Tesla has started exporting the Model Y made in China to Europe. The first deliveries will take place imminently.

Tesla has also endeavored to redesign the Model Y for production in Germany. In particular, numerous resources have been devoted to updating the manufacturing process to improve productivity and efficiency. A new cast aluminum will be included for the vehicle frame. In addition, some of the changes that will be carried out will reduce the cost of production.

Tesla works on modifying the Model Y manufacturing process to reduce costs

Tesla wants to make more than half a million electric cars in Europe



One of the goals set is to be able to make the battery pack part of the body structure and have larger cells. However, at the time of the start of production of the Model Y in Europe these changes will not be applied: “We still have work ahead before we can achieve volume production,” said Musk.

Long-term Tesla wants to manufacture around half a million units of the Model Y and the Tesla Model 3 at its German facilities. During the month of June 2021, and surprisingly, the Model 3 was the second best-selling car in Europe with about 26,000 registered units. He was about to win a victory that would have been historic.