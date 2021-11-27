The Skoda Kodiaq is one of the most important models of the Czech brand. Last spring it was presented with a renewed image, more modern and with a more sophisticated style, on sale for a few months. Now, the firm has revealed an interesting video of the production of the largest SUV in the range at Kvasiny.

It is undeniable that the Czech Republic brand sells several thousand units of the Skoda Kodiaq in the different countries where it is present. A model with very special qualities that, since 2016 when it was launched on the market and until the recent facelift that was unveiled last spring, has conquered almost 600,000 customers worldwide.

With five years on the market, the largest SUV of the Mladá Boleslav brand, the Kodiaq is available with up to seven seats already on sale with a total of 22 versions: six trim levels and six other mechanical possibilities for gasoline and diesel from 150 to 245 hp of the sportier version with the acronym RS. Front and all-wheel drive 4×4, along with a 6-speed manual transmission or dual-clutch automatic and 7-speed DSG.

A wide offer that meets the needs of customers. One of the maxims of Skoda, and also quality, so now it has decided to unveil the production process of this model in one of the reference sites, the Kvasiny plant. An interesting video that summarizes part of the production process in just over three minutes. The brand has bypassed the entire chassis stamping and manufacturing process, including the painting process, and the phase known as marriage, in which the engine and running gear are joined to the body.

The video shows the installation of all the light clusters, front and rear bumpers, and the tires and rims. Elements that all come in authentic sets, simplifying the number of components and parts. Even also the final quality control, both of the finish of the body paint and the tolerances in the joints of the exterior panels and interior parts. The quality control also adds tests on a roller bench, in a car wash with a real water storm, and a test drive on different surfaces.

The Kodiaq is a near-world production model. Despite the fact that units destined for Europe are manufactured exclusively in the Czech Republic, the brand also manufactures units in Russia, Ukraine, India and China, with specific specifications for each of these markets, and in Asia also together with the Kodiaq GT which is a model exclusively for China.