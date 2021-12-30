It seems to indicate that at least there will be news of the series in 2022.

Final Fantasy VII Remake hit the market last year for PS4 in full game form, but as a small part of the original game from the 90s. That is, there will be new installments of the game in the future. When that will be is anyone’s guess, although it could be earlier than expected. One of the game’s producers seems to be already anticipating News about the second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Producer Yoshinori Kitase was one of the participants in the usual interviews of Japanese magazines such as Famitsu and 4Gamer where they talk about the future of the industry and the games that are to come, that’s where Kojima confirmed that he works on two different projects, and where Kitase seems to anticipate that the second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake would arrive in 2022, or at least there will be news of the game.

“The world of FF7, rebooted with the remake, will continue to expand in 2022,” says Kitase (via DualShockers) “I also hope you enjoy Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier too”, a mobile game inspired by FFVII.

It is unknown if this is due to an error in the Japanese translation, but it is not very clear what Kitase meant by “will continue to expand”. It seems to indicate that next year there will be some kind of release related to the game. What exactly remains to be specified.

Final Fantasy XVI has suffered a long delay: this is the date on which news will be known

Final Fantasy VII Remake was reissued in the middle of this year on PS5 with its Intergrade version that adds visual and performance improvements, as well as a DLC starring Yuffie. It also arrived on PC just a few weeks ago, via the Epic Games Store, although it turned out to be quite a controversial release. Not only was it outrageously high priced for a PC game, the port performed poorly and lacked multiple configuration options.

Related topics: Square enix

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe