With less than a year to go before the premiere of Black Adam, its producer, Hiram García, revealed important details about the film.

The DC Extended Universe he is still in overdrive with his productions and does not seem to have any intention of stopping. One of the films that is being worked on, and perhaps one of the most anticipated, is Black adam, which will star Dwayne johnson.

It has been more than 10 years since the actor rang for the role and began negotiating with the studio. Now, after a long time, it is a reality. Thus, under the direction of the Spanish Jaume Collet-Serra, will come to light what, according to the production staff, will be the most revolutionary film of DC.

It was already known that the tape will use state-of-the-art technology for editing, just as it was used in the filming, but it will have a very interesting tone. According to some producers, its relevance and nuance will be on par with the trilogy of the Dark Knight.

On the ultra-technological cameras and the new way of making the title, the producer Hiram Garcia said that the protagonist “Not only will you see him use super speed for a moment, but then he seems to stop. This is part of your arsenal“.

On the other hand, the developer commented that, although it has a rating for over 13 years, the feature film will show many deaths.

“There are a lot of people who can start out alive in a Black Adam movie and they may not be there at the end of the movie. No way [la clasificación PG-13] it will limit our death count “he added.

The dilemma of the DC multiverse

On the other hand, García commented on the lack of clarity that there has been about the connection that the delivery will have with The Flash, Shazam or the Snyderverse. However, the director made it clear that this will not be so relevant. “When Black Adam appears, no matter what universe you are in in the DC world, you will feel that.

“I think there are versions of that. We are definitely now focusing on building our world. Obviously Shazam! It exists in the same universe as Black Adam and there are some other crossover elements that you might feel in our movie. However, as far as the details of how they are all merged, it is still in the works.He added.

Finally, apparently the idea is to turn Black Adam into a franchise, so, according to the producer, there are already talks for it.

“As far as the Black Adam universe is concerned, we’ve had discussions covering all the tactics of how it could be. So I can’t say anything specifically, but obviously DJ, Dany and I, along with Seven bucks, we are delighted with our participation in the DC Universe, especially with Black Adam and Super-pets. With those two great properties and the tentacles emerging from them, there are so many conversations going on as we figure out how to expand those universes and build them. Every day there is a new discussion about the universe and believe me when I say that our ambitions are great! We are so excited to be a part of the DC universe and bring more to life characters“, He concluded.

Everything will be known on July 29, 2022, when Black Adam is released in theaters.

Source: Collider