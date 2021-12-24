Next, we are going to speak from personal experience, after having installed the Windows 11 RTM from scratch (not updating from 10 to 11) and having the system up to date with all the updates released by Microsoft.

Every week Microsoft releases new Insider builds With which it takes advantage of to correct errors and to add new functions and characteristics to the operating system. However, the company has not quite hit the mark. More than 3 months have passed since the new system reached users. And this is still just as broken as the first day. Even installing the latest Beta build. What’s the matter with you, Microsoft?

Microsoft allows all users (as long as they meet the requirements) to upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 completely free of charge through Windows Update. And, if we prefer, we can download the new operating system, create a USB and install it from scratch.

The first, and what we have come to hate the most about this operating system, are context menus that appear everywhere. We are talking, for example, of the menu that appears when you place the mouse just above the network icon. This allows us to see all the active connections of the system. If this menu only appeared when hovering the mouse over the Internet icon, nothing would happen. But, as we hover the mouse around, it can appear to us (and, in fact, it will appear to us) anywhere. We can see it on top of our browser, at the top of the screen, in the other corner, on another monitor … it doesn’t matter. It will appear right where we leave the mouse still for a few seconds.

This is not the only floating menu that we can see. It can also appear, for example, that of audio devices, depending on where we move the mouse.

Another reason to go back to the previous version of the operating system are the performance issues. We are not talking about Windows 11 malfunctioning, far from it. But there are elements that do have serious performance problems. The file explorer, for example, is one of them. And there is no easier way to check it than to open a folder with several files, select all of them and try to move or drag them. The experience is not entirely smooth.

Another of the most annoying problems that we have encountered is the some programs malfunction. For example, it is literally impossible to work comfortably with Photoshop because the program freezes for several seconds when we add new images to a project, or we are going to perform a very basic task such as resizing an image. Chrome and Firefox also have some performance issues that cause browsers to freeze from time to time. And so we can say that any program can have problems.

Finally, although there would be more bugs and problems, we have also been bothered by the taskbar. Specifically the limitations of not being able to drag files to it. Too bad, Microsoft.

Where we have not found problems, everything is said, is at the time of playing. Which leads us to think that all these failures are 100% related to the new appearance of the system. Hopefully Microsoft fixes them soon. But for now, we won’t get too close to the system, at least until its first big update.