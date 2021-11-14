Using a data graph, of any type, a priori would allow us to better understand a statistic, a comparison, or even the severity of a problem. A picture is worth a thousand words, it is often said. And people are reading less and less. The problem is that our educational system has not caught up, and the common reader may not be able to interpret many graphs.

A recent Pew Research Center study, in fact, suggests that only half of the Americans surveyed could correctly interpret a simple scatter plot. A scatter plot or scatter plot or bubble chart ball chart is a type of mathematical diagram that uses Cartesian coordinates to display the values ​​of two variables for a data set.





No college degree, worse

In particular, people without a college degree are substantially less likely to be able to draw correct conclusions from the graph.





The study actually claimed that 63%, not 50%, of the respondents could read the graph. But this statement was based on the fact that 63% had answered correctly to an answer among four possible options: andl 25% would have been able to do it completely at randomeven if no one could have read the graph.

To all this is added another problem, as explained Carl Bergstrom and Jevin west, professors at the University of Washington, in their recent book Bullshit: against quackery: