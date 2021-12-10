It is said soon, but Google Pay is one of the most widespread payment methods all over the world. In fact, it has more than 100 million users around the globe. This is the main reason why it is a real problem, since after the consequences caused by COVID-19 a large number of people make use of this type of payment, so it is truly tiring for those who used it daily for their chores.

However, a huge number of users have reported on Reddit that the Google Pay app not working since they updated the system to Android 12 L Beta.

Although there are many smartphones that have not yet received the new google operating system , the American company has been working all this time to bring an update by way of beta known as Android 12L and that it aims to improve the performance of the software. Especially on large screens.

When trying to use the application, a pop-up notification informing us that our phone does not meet the necessary software requirements. In this message there is a particularity that has caught the attention of everyone, because supposedly you cannot use it because the device “Is rooted or running non-certified software”. A fact that has confused users.

Supposedly fixed

Google has not been long in listening to the reports of its users and in putting land in the middle to solve the problem. About 8 hours ago through a Reddit forum, a moderator of the big G claimed that they had already corrected the error related to Google Pay.

Even so, this problem does not seem to be completely eradicated. Mainly, because several people have sent reports that this issue has not been resolved. This means that some may still suffer from this failure of the application.

At the moment, it is unknown for sure when will this issue end and, therefore, when will users be able to use Google Pay again as normal.

Keep in mind that this new Android 12 update is in beta program. This means that it is quite likely to run into different errors of the system, like the one mentioned here. Although it is true that it can be very annoying, but during development parameters can be adjusted that end up affecting the operation of certain applications.

This is the main purpose of the tests, to make known the possible faults that may arise and correct them for the future. So that when a greater number of individuals have this version they do not experience similar problems. It’s hard to imagine what would happen if this same situation had occurred when everyone had Android 12L in your hands.