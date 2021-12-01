Two-thirds of Coca-Cola’s sales in Latin America depend on the more than four million “little stores”, bars, bakeries or groceries that sell their products to consumers, which is why when the pandemic forced these stores to close their doors in 2020 the company was alarmed.

Coca-Cola Latin America suffered a hit in its sales, which fell by 15%, from $ 4.118 million in 2019 to $ 3.499 million in 2020.

But the impact was not the same for all and hehe “little stores” —unlike the supermarkets and wholesalers— took the worst of it.

“This was a channel that suffered greatly from the pandemic, with the decrease in mobility, and also because there were small shops that were close to the houses, the neighborhoods, and they had to close completely ”, account to Forbes Brazilian Henrique Braun, president of Coca-Cola Latin America, a division of the global beverage giant that has embarked on a mission to keep these retailers afloat.

The ‘little shops’ are the priority

The pandemic “I think it helped us to accelerate our priorities”, he maintains, “and this helped us a lot to emerge (come out) stronger” of the health crisis.

Braun is a veteran Coca-Cola executive who began his career at the company’s headquarters in Atlanta, United States, in 1996 and in 2020 assumed command of the Latin American region, the third most important region globally for the company. .

Of the four main countries for Coca-Cola, two of them are in Latin America: Mexico is the second, and Brazil, the fourth. The United States is the first market and China the third.

That is why the region is vital for the corporation and, above all, what Braun calls the “little stores”, which are the main link between the company and the consumer, where brand loyalty is developed.

The shops “suffered a lot… there is a data from ECLAC that indicates that approximately 2.7 million micro and small SMEs went out of business during the pandemic and the vast majority are exactly from this type of channel that we are talking about here “, says Braun to Forbes.

“During this period it was very clear to us that, first, there was an opportunity to connect with these customers in a different way and evolve in everything that we had done before and that we learned during the pandemic“, Explains the executive,” from communicating about issues that are important to these clients … how they stayed safe, how to start looking for ways to reopen their business. “

Training SMEs

Coca-Cola has been training small entrepreneurs for months in how to operate under the new reality of the pandemic, how to digitize your care or how to find credits to operate, And this week it launched a campaign called Little Giants, which seeks to concentrate in one place all the resources that the company has made available to small vendors.

Braun extended “an invitation, not only to Coca-Cola customers… to know and navigate the platform and know what programs we have, for example for micro, small and medium-sized companies … The little shops that exist throughout Latin America ”.

According to the company, more than 235,000 merchants have received support from Coca-Cola to operate and more than 260,000 will receive aid before the end of 2021.

The company has invested more than $ 250 million in all aspects of the program which, according to Braun, consists of three pillars: training, digitization and sustainability.

The training, explains the executive, consists of “from how to reopen in a different scenario that we now live in training in new forms of dialogue (…) in how to serve its consumers, how should I operate in a pandemic, how do I seek credit, which was something that we have also seen during the pandemic that increased the search for credit, but many times people do not know where to look ”.

On the digitization side, small merchants had all kinds of loopholes, Braun argues, from how to serve consumers remotely, how to remotely engage with suppliers, and how to get electronic payment methods in front of bookings to handle money. cash.

Towards the digitization of the ‘little store’

“This retail channel was not ready for this type of interaction,” he says, “and it will be important for the future, but even for our relationship with them. Digitally you have to train yourself to understand how to do that ”.

“Our solution for that is the ‘chatbot’ ”of WhatsApp, he continues, from where the small merchant can take orders from his clients to request a product from his supplier and even technical service for that beverage cooler that breaks from time to time.

The first line of the sustainable strategy

Braun adds that the owners of the “little shops” have also become one of the main pillars of the company’s sustainability strategy, from where strong connections with consumers are built that translate into greater awareness of the importance and convenience of recycling beverage bottles.

According to the executive, almost a third of Coca-Cola’s beverage packages in Latin America are returnable bottles, and the company is betting even more on recycling strategies supported by data indicating that two out of three consumers would change their brand of drink if they had a returnable alternative.

“This packaging for this channel is even more relevant and through the education of this channel about the relevance of returnable and the connection (with the client) has allowed us once again to have a insight tremendous, they telling us what are the headaches they have with the bottles, and the main one is the most common: customers who forget the returnable bottle when they go to the store.

To this end, Coca-Cola piloted a program this year in Brazil, which since October has also operated in a supermarket in the Chilean capital, which allows consumers register up to 99 returnable bottles in an online account and use the virtual coupons when they go to buy a new drink if they forget the bottle.

The pilot program could soon be extended to countries such as El Salvador, Mexico or Argentina.

“They always come back later and bring you the bottle”, assures the executive, “this relationship is very interesting, it is a true loyalty relationship.”

Another program turns the stores into recycling centers for recycling bottles, which has increased sales at the locations participating in tests carried out in Mexico.

Today Coca-Cola Latin America has managed to overcome the worst of the pandemic and in the report for the last quarter of 2021 it registered an increase in sales of 41% compared to the same period in 2020.

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

Braun argues that the company owes the good numbers to its customers, consumers and communities, and that has made him see what the business priorities should be.

“We suffer the same as the vast majority of all, but the resilience of this system and the resilience and connection we have with our customers, with our consumers and communities has made us success (success)”, he maintains, “in the end these SMEs represent 25% of Latin America’s GDP, so by themselves they are a priority ”.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed