Winter is for knits, plush, and shearling. That we are warm is the maximum, but always with style. Something that Primark has taken care of, because it has launched a collection of accessories in faux fur and shearling that could only be improved by discovering what low-cost What is it.





Handbag shopper of lamb (14 euros) and mules (11 euros).

The firm has bet this season on a mixture that is always a winner: leatherette and lambskin. Black and white in its warmest version, which Primark has used to shape some of the trendiest bags this winter.

Faux fur and shearling mittens (6 euros), fanny pack (10 euros) and boots with laces (22 euros).

There is also the sheepskin mittens, as well as boots chelsea and full of laces with plush lining that promise to keep our feet very comfortable and warm when we go out.





Bucket hat reversible faux fur and lambskin (7 euros), shoulder strap (12 euros) and boots (23 euros).

To all this is added what we consider to be the jewel in the crown, a hat bucket reversible that we can wear in two ways: in a shearling version with synthetic leather seams or the other way around, so that we can choose the color and fabric that best suits each of our outfits.





Leatherette and sheepskin candy box, 12 euros.

