

12/06/2021 On at 12:52 CET



Many will remember Douglas pereira, the Brazilian side who signed for Barça the summer of 2016 for about 5 million euros. He barely participated in eight games in the two seasons in which he was at the Camp Nou, and in 2018 he went looking for transfers, which did not work either.

After being released at the end of his contract with Barcelona, ​​on July 27, 2019 signed for three seasons with Besiktas, for a premium of 1.5 million euros and a salary of € 800,000 per year. Douglas wore the Turkish team’s shirt for seven games, before leaving the club in January 2020.

Douglas charged € 557,000 for each of his seven games with the Besiktas, being the most expensive player in the history of the Turkish club in cost per game.