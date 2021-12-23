At present, almost all streaming and multimedia content platforms, as well as the television services of some operators allow us to access 4K content, so if we get a 4K monitor there are plenty of reasons to take advantage of this image resolution . In addition, they are also a good option for video game lovers.

Asus TUF VG289Q1A

Buying a 4K or Full HD monitor is one of the common doubts among users. This Asus monitor from 28 inches with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels) is compatible with HDR10 and it has FreeSync technology that prevents image blur and eliminates synchronization problems. 60 Hz refresh rate and IPS technology. Its price is 297.99 euros.

ASUS TUF VG289Q

With similar characteristics to the previous model, we also find on offer the ASUS TUF VG289Q monitor that, unlike the previous one, incorporates a ergonomic stand that allows you to adjust its orientation, tilt, rotation and height. It also has 28-inch IPS technology screen with 4K resolution and 5 ms refresh rate. Its usual price is 379 euros and now we can buy it for 311 euros.