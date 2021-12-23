At present, almost all streaming and multimedia content platforms, as well as the television services of some operators allow us to access 4K content, so if we get a 4K monitor there are plenty of reasons to take advantage of this image resolution . In addition, they are also a good option for video game lovers.
Asus TUF VG289Q1A
Buying a 4K or Full HD monitor is one of the common doubts among users. This Asus monitor from 28 inches with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels) is compatible with HDR10 and it has FreeSync technology that prevents image blur and eliminates synchronization problems. 60 Hz refresh rate and IPS technology. Its price is 297.99 euros.
ASUS TUF VG289Q
With similar characteristics to the previous model, we also find on offer the ASUS TUF VG289Q monitor that, unlike the previous one, incorporates a ergonomic stand that allows you to adjust its orientation, tilt, rotation and height. It also has 28-inch IPS technology screen with 4K resolution and 5 ms refresh rate. Its usual price is 379 euros and now we can buy it for 311 euros.
HP U27
HP 27-inch wireless monitor with Ultra HD display and a 60Hz refresh rate. Display with IPS technology with LED backlighting. Has a response time of 5 ms with OverDrive: Eliminate motion blur and flicker and blur in videos and games. VESA mount included and height adjustable HDMI 2.1 (HDCP compliant), DisplayPort 1.2 and USB 3.0 ports. This monitor is priced at 379 euros.
BenQ EW3270U
32 inch 4k monitor compatible with HDR and Eye-Care technology which reduces eye discomfort caused by blue light. 4 ms response time, 60 Hz refresh rate with highly versatile connectivity including: HDMI 2.0, DP 1.2, USB-C and DisplayPort for connecting various devices. At the moment it has a 22% discount and its final price is 349 euros.
