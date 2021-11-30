This increase in cost is the result of inflation in Mexico, which, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), stood at 7.05%, its highest level since 2001.

“The average right now is between 18 and 21 pesos, I think it could reach between 20 and 23 pesos on average, because there are already areas that give the price at 23 pesos per kilo, it is already more common to find those prices, and that will make escalate to the average price of 22 or 23 pesos “, he advanced.

López García explained that, as every year, Maseca, the main corn flour distributor, is expected to announce an increase in its costs, which together with the cost of gas, may affect the final cost of the tortillas.

In addition to inflation, this increase has been triggered by the rising cost of supplies during the pandemic, said Alejandro Ceja Filorio, secretary of the Association of Dough and Tortilla Industries in the State of Mexico.