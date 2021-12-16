In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

OnePlus sells several high-mid-range headphones in Spain. Some of them, the Buds with ANC, are also at a demolition price in AliExpress Plaza with shipping in just 2-3 days.

Who doesn’t already have wireless headphones? Of greater or less quality, True Wireless helmets have conquered the market in recent years, especially the cheapest models of all, those that do not even reach 20 euros.

However, many users demand a bit more quality in audio and isolation from external noise, and that’s where wireless noise-canceling headphones come in, which are also becoming more and more affordable.

Right now there are some that have come down and a lot in price, the OnePlus Buds, which we were able to submit to analysis and which cost about 100 euros a few months ago, but which has now dropped to only 39.99 euros in AliExpress Plaza.



These wireless headphones have noise cancellation for calls, a very long battery life and a very balanced sound.

This online store is the version of AliExpress that has its warehouse in SpainIn other words, all your shipments are national, do not go through customs and carry VAT, so there will be no surprises. Not only that, but you will also have your purchase at home in 2-3 business days.

To put this offer in context on the AliExpress Plaza OnePlus Buds with ANC, just look at how much these same headphones cost on Amazon: more than 75 euros, and only in one of the colors in which it is available, blue.

Not only do they have active noise cancellation but, as we could see in their review, the audio quality is outstanding, especially for the price they have right now, so they are undoubtedly one of the best headphones with ANC to buy in terms of value for money.

They are not the cheapest, yes, since probably among the main brands this honor corresponds to another Asian manufacturer, realme, who sells their Buds Air 2 on Amazon for only 45 euros, a real bargain too, although probably with somewhat lower performance than the OnePlus model.

In any case, it is clear that the competition to sell better Bluetooth helmets at increasingly lower prices is making it easy and cheap for users to choose a model with very good features.