Nov 20, 2021 at 2:32 PM CET

EFE

The price of electricity in the wholesale market (pool) for this Sunday will be 229.62 euros / megawatt hour (MWh), which is 11.16 euros more (4.86% increase) compared to what is paid this Saturday, according to data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE).

This sunday will be the fourth consecutive day with the price above 200 euros / MWh and the highest value for November. The previous one was 228.84 euros.

So far this month, the price of electricity stands at an average of 179.22 euros / MWh, 11.62% less than last October, the most expensive in history, with an average of 200.06 euros / MWh; although 12.87% more than in September, when it stood at 156.14 euros / MW.

By time bands, the maximum price will be registered this Sunday between 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m., with 269.66 euros / MWh, while the minimum will be 207.79 euros / MWh between 4:00 p.m. and 17:00 in the morning.

Whether compare the cost of electricity with that of the same day a year ago, when it was paid at 40.25 euros / MWh, it is almost 6 times higher.

The prices of the wholesale market have a direct impact on the regulated tariff or PVPC, to which almost 11 million consumers in Spain are welcomed, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million that contract their supply in the free market.

Behind these high pool prices, which affect the whole of Europe, are the international increase in gas prices and the increase in the price of carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights.