11/27/2021 On at 13:57 CET

EFE

The price of electricity in the wholesale market (pool) has been placed for this Sunday, November 28, at 201.42 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), which represents a decrease of 1.43% With respect to price set for this Saturday (204.35 euros).

In the comparison with the rest of Sundays of the month of November, the price of electricity for tomorrow has been 12.2% below that marked last Sunday the 21st (229.62 euros / MWh), but exceeds that of the Sundays 14 (172.47 euros) and 7 (131.5 euros).

The price of this Sunday will once again exceed the barrier of 200 euros / MWh for the eleventh consecutive day, a value that was reached on almost 70% of the days in October, although it will be the lowest since November 18 and represents the steepest drop of the week.

It should be noted that the prices of electricity on weekends usually fall compared to weekdays due to the lower demand.

So far this month, the price of electricity stands at an average of 189.76 euros / MWh, 11 euros below October (200.06 euros / MWh), the most expensive month in history to date, and more than 29 euros above September (156.15 euros / MWh).

The price of tomorrow’s electricity is more than four times higher than that of the same day last year, when it was paid at 48.07 euros / MWh (November 28, 2020 was Monday).

According to data from the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE), the maximum price will be recorded between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., at 247.94 euros / MWh; while the minimum will mark 175.50 euros / MWh between 05:00 and 06:00 hours.

The prices registered in the wholesale market have a direct effect on the regulated tariff or PVPC, to which almost 11 million consumers in Spain are welcomed, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million who contract their supply in the free market.

Behind the price increase are the high prices of gas in international markets and of carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, which during 2021 have been setting record highs month after month.

As for some of the European countries, in the United Kingdom the megawatt hour will be paid tomorrow at an average of 200.25 pounds (235 euros / MWh); in Italy, at 204.21 euros; in France, at 204.21 euros; in Germany, at 201.17 euros; and in Portugal, at the same price as in Spain when sharing the market.