The price of bitcoin in LATAM is on the rise compared to last week

Currently the price of a bitcoin against the dollar is above sixty thousand dollars, this figure being the amount of base money in the last two weeks of November. Despite having slight fluctuations, the price of the cryptocurrency according to the currency has not exceeded or had a fall below USD 60,000.

However, in the main markets of Latin America the price of bitcoin has risen, in some countries higher than others but in the end it has been gradually rising. Similarly, some are on the same range as last week.

Argentina

In relation to Ripio Exchange, In the Argentine market, the price of bitcoin rose a little more than a million pesos compared to the last analysis carried out. Currently the cryptocurrency is trading the purchase above thirteen million Argentine pesos and the sale above twelve million Argentine pesos.

One characteristic that it has in common with respect to the last seven days is that the difference between the two spots continues to be almost one million. Likewise, in the Latin American country there is a negative variation of -1.31%.

Colombia

Bitcoin is trading in Colombian territory at 246,599,021 Colombian pesos, so did he know Buda.com this morning.

In addition, in the past 24 hours it has had a negative variation of 2.1% and in the last week positive of 4.2%.

chili

In Chile, the price of bitcoin has had a variation in the last seven days of 3.8% and in the last 24 hours a negative variation of 0.5%, positioned at the price of bitcoin at 52,697,069 Chilean pesos.

Mexico

Like last week, bitcoin in the Mexican region continues to rise. While the fluctuations that have been witnessed in recent days are not alarming, they are not to be ignored either. According to the data presented by Bitso Exchange, in the market in Mexico one (1) BTC is over one million three hundred Mexican pesos.

Peru

Bitcoin is trading in Peru at 261,019 Peruvian pesos and has had a variation in the last week of 4% and in the last 24 hours a negative variation of 1.6%.

Venezuela

In the Caribbean country, the price of bitcoin is positioned above 290 thousand bolivars for its purchase, while for sale it is a little more than 270 thousand bolivars.

The opinions expressed in this post are the sole responsibility of the Author and they have nothing to do with Cointelegraph’s editorial line. Every investment carries risk and you should do your proper research before investing. This post cannot be taken as financial advice.

