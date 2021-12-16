The price map explains the current inflationary phenomenon

On some occasions I have said that simplifying inflation to a single serial monthly indicator with two ramifications, such as core and non-core inflation, is insufficient and technically incorrect.

Analyzing inflation as an aggregated time series and made up by the weights is to shoot yourself in the foot, with the risk of being wrong. For this and other reasons, it is that Banxico has an effectiveness rate of only 14% reaching its inflation target, since 2008. It lacks analytical expertise and vocation, judging by the intellectual weakness of the minutes of its governing board .

Inflation is a broad and long process involving millions of prices along a complex and incentive-filled production chain.

When central bankers say that current inflation is caused by a supply shock, for example, from rivalry and shortages of inputs, high costs of containers and materials, they are misunderstanding the concept of supply and demand of a company. market.

They and they believe that the demand is only what the final consumer (families) buy in the supermarket. However, the demand and the demanders are located in various markets along the production chains. To produce a given good, there are multiple markets, both domestic and foreign, each with its own incentives, balances and imbalances.

In other words, there is a demand for each market in the production process, as well as a corresponding supply. It’s a first-semester misconception to say that supply is at one end (of the market) and demand is at the other. Therefore, it is also incorrect to say that inflation comes only from a supply shock.

On the other hand, in economies that are very open to international trade, imported and locally generated inflation intertwine. They are daughters of the same mother. So it is complex to separate them. But, that is another issue.

The point is that current inflation is not limited to a few imported products and services, but is a broader phenomenon (products) and long (time), because, in addition, it has a monetary origin.

Next, I demonstrate it by describing the price map of Mexico.

The price map

The price map is a comprehensive and accurate analysis tool that helps us see the general dynamics of prices in the economy, divided by product categories.

Inegi, the entity that samples prices, calls them “generic” and there are around 300 categories. These categories include fresh food, packaged food, beverages, appliances, furniture, housing, education, transportation, miscellaneous services, and many more.

According to the map of the 6,510 average prices of the 300 categories raised between January 2020 and September 2021, the “warming” in the prices of the Mexican economy was already coming before COVID-19.

In January 2020, 57% of the 300 categories already exceeded the inflation threshold of 4%. While, in September 2021, 92% of the 300 categories exceeded increases of 4% at the annual rate. In other words, the process became general.

The inflationary process spread among the 300 categories, which obviously caused an increasing level of headline inflation. However, there are categories that are not yet on fire from inflationary pressure, but they will soon.