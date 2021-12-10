Carlos Salazar Lomelí, president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), reported that Andrés Manuel López Obrador invited businessmen to continue investing in Mexico, so by 2022 he is preparing a third package of priority works to be built in the country.

“The president was very clear in explaining some of the issues, since what he wants is to promote investment and have a magnificent dialogue with the business sector,” said Salazar.

“He demonstrated it and answered all the questions that were asked and we are going to see how we continue to collaborate,” said the Monterrey businessman after the president’s meeting with the Mexican Business Council, with the participation of the most powerful businessmen and women in the country. .

The founder of Morena shared food and ideas with some of the owners of the 50 companies affiliated with the Mexican Business Council, which generate more than 29% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Among the businessmen who attended were Alejandro Ramírez, from Cinépolis; Blanca Treviño, from Softtek; Valentín Diez Morodo, from Citibanamex; Eduardo Tricio Haro, from Lala; Daniel Servitje, from Bimbo; Tomás González, from Vitro; Luis Berrondo, from Mabe, as well as Carlos Salazar, president of the CCE.

Other businessmen who came to the meal were Eugenio Madero, from SanLuis Rassini; Armando Sada Garza, from Grupo Alfa; Antonio Cossío Pando, from Grupo Brisas; Carlos Slim Domit, from América Móvil; Joaquín Vargas, from Grupo MVS and Corporación Mexicana de Restaurantes; Emilio Azacarraga Jean, from Televisa, and Claudio X. González Laporte, from Kimberly Clark.

According to Salazar, López Obrador invited them to collaborate and invest, so they will be in the coming days seeing new initiatives to continue helping the country.

The business leader announced that he plans to present a third investment package in 2022 to the work team of the head of the Executive.

“I think we will see it in the next few days based on the talks we had and it is one of the priorities for 2022,” he said.

On the other hand, López Obrador told the businessmen of the Mexican Business Council that the electricity reform is in the hands of the legislators, who will carry out forums as part of the open Parliament that they will hold.

The president also asked businessmen to present their concerns about the electricity reform.

