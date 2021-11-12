The president of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, The president of United States, Joe biden, and the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin trudeau, will hold the first trilateral meeting next Thursday, November 18, in Washington, in the IX North American Leaders Summit, the objective of this meeting is to reactivate the work of a joint vision in the region.

The Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, declared that the summit is the next step after the signing of the T-MEC and that the tenth edition in 2022 will be in our country.

The official explained that during this next trilateral meeting three main issues will be addressed: COVID-19 and health security in North America —In which equitable access to vaccines will be discussed—; cooperation for development and migration, which includes the proposal of President López Obrador to support Central American countries; and finally the regional economic integration to accelerate growth with equity through strengthening supply chains to ensure a fairer economic recovery after the pandemic.

The format of the IX North American Leaders Summit includes two hours of trilateral meeting between the heads of state, as well as one hour of bilateral meeting between Presidents López Obrador and Biden, and one more hour for the bilateral meeting between the first Mexican President and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The foreign minister also reported that 47 countries are interested in participating in the dialogue within the United Nations Security Council regarding the proposal of the Mexican president to support the 750 million poorest people in the world.

Likewise, it reported that the flow of non-essential activities on the northern border currently registers 12% and it is expected that by the end of the week it will reach up to 70%, without any difficulties so far.

President López Obrador ruled out address the issue of electricity reform during your next visit to Washington and he reiterated that the objective of the constitutional modification initiative is to stop the abuse towards consumers and not to increase the prices of electricity.

He recalled that, of 110 contracts awarded to private companies, only two operate, because most of them are used for speculation, so it is not possible or legal to keep hydroelectric power plants underutilized so that they do not compete with foreign companies.

RGP